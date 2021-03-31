New York Mets
Mets will have to meet Jacob deGrom’s high standard
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 16m
WASHINGTON — For Mets fans of a certain generation it was Tom Seaver, and it wasn’t just that he was on your team. Better was seeing him, counting the four days in between starts — and, yes, it
Report: Francisco Lindor, Mets 'No Closer' to Contract Extension Amid Talks
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 10m
The New York Mets and Francisco Lindor are apparently at a stalemate in negotiations over a contract extension...
MLB Opening Day 2021: Top-selling jerseys list includes Mookie Betts, Francisco Lindor and Enrique Hernandez - CBSSports.com
by: Gabriel Fernandez — CBS Sports 59m
Here are the jerseys everyone wanted to buy
Mets To Extend Francisco Lindor
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 4m
The Mets are in agreement on an extension with star shortstop Francisco Lindor, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network (Twitter link). …
Francisco Lindor wants $375 million from Mets?
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 30m
Francisco Lindor reportedly wants a 12-year, $375 million contract from the New York Mets. They are offering $325 million.
2021 Mets Prediction: I’m Not on the Bandwagon
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 1h
This is a painful post to write because in a time of optimism for Mets fans, I find myself pessimistic. Not much. And they have James McCann, an upgrade over Wilson Ramos.
Report: Mets, Francisco Lindor Have Reached Stalemate in Contract Negotiations
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 2h
The Mets have reportedly offered Lindor a 10-year, $325 million deal, while Lindor is asking for 12 years and $385 million.
Francisco Lindor's no-deal takes air out of Opening Night | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
WASHINGTON — April 1, 7:09 p.m. It’s been circled on the Mets’ calendar for what seems like decades, not merely months. The exact moment real baseball, a game that actually counts, begins new. So why
The Mets have agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with Francisco Lindor https://t.co/tI9bdg7rFSTV / Radio Network
Highest-paid MLB players (total value) 1.) Mike Trout - $426.5M 2.) Mookie Betts - $365M 3.) Francisco Lindor - $341M 4.) Fernando Tatis Jr. - $340M 5.) Bryce Harper - $330MBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @busyxb: IS IT TIME FOR THE METS TO DO GOOD?!?!?!?!??!?!?!?!?!?!? CAUSE BABY I AM REAADDDDY https://t.co/ndZ7xsSFyvBlogger / Podcaster
Was there really any doubt?! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
So with this year’s $22.3M salary plus the extension, Lindor is due 11 years at $362.3M, though deferrals likely to lower current day value. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
BREAKING: Francisco Lindor and the Mets have a deal, per source. Ten years, $341 million.Blogger / Podcaster
