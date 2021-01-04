New York Mets
Mets sign shortstop Francisco Lindor to long-term extension, according to report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 1h
Lindor hasn't yet made his Mets regular season debut, but he'll be around for a long time
Francisco Lindor and the Mets agree to a 10-year, $341M contract extension | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 5m
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that the New York Mets have agreed to a 10-year $341 million contract extension.Subscribe to get the latest from SNY her...
Steve Cohen Added Hall Of Famer Francisco Lindor To His Collection
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 17m
One of the unspoken parts of the Francisco Lindor extension discussions was Steve Cohen and the New York Mets had the opportunity to add another Hall of Famer to the franchise. With the 10 year/$34…
Lindor deal broken by ... his teammate?
by: Scott Chiusano — MLB: Mets 18m
If Taijuan Walker has news to share, ya gotta believe him. The right-hander may have just become every Mets fan's new favorite player. About 30 minutes before Francisco Lindor agreed to his blockbuster 10-year, $341 million extension on Wednesday...
Francisco Lindor's Reported $341M Mets Contract, Biggest MLB Deals Ever
by: Timothy Rapp — Bleacher Report 41m
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with the team Wednesday evening, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. It's a massive deal with an average annual value of $34...
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Thursday 4/1/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 41m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National League , NL Ea...
Mets sign shortstop Francisco Lindor to massive 10-year, $341 million extension, according to report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 47m
Lindor hasn't yet made his Mets regular season debut, but he'll be around for a long time
Source: Lindor, Mets agree to $341M contract
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h
Francisco Lindor has agreed to a 10-year, $341 million deal with the New York Mets, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
PUT IT IN THE BOOKS!!! The Mets And Francisco Lindor Reportedly Agree To A 10 Year, $341 Million Deal | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 15m
CHICKEN PARM FOR ALL AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT!!! DOES THAT EVEN MAKE ANY SENSE RIGHT NOW? I'M NOT SURE BECAUSE I JUST WOKE UP AND SAW THE NEWS. WAIT, THIS ISN'T AN APRIL FOOLS JOKE RIGHT?*Looks around ...
