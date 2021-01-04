Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Francisco Lindor and the Mets agree to a 10-year, $341M contract extension | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 8m

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that the New York Mets have agreed to a 10-year $341 million contract extension.Subscribe to get the latest from SNY her...

Mets Daddy

Steve Cohen Added Hall Of Famer Francisco Lindor To His Collection

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 20m

One of the unspoken parts of the Francisco Lindor extension discussions was Steve Cohen and the New York Mets had the opportunity to add another Hall of Famer to the franchise. With the 10 year/$34…

MLB: Mets.com

Lindor deal broken by ... his teammate?

by: Scott Chiusano MLB: Mets 21m

If Taijuan Walker has news to share, ya gotta believe him. The right-hander may have just become every Mets fan's new favorite player. About 30 minutes before Francisco Lindor agreed to his blockbuster 10-year, $341 million extension on Wednesday...

Bleacher Report
60306287_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor's Reported $341M Mets Contract, Biggest MLB Deals Ever

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 44m

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension with the team Wednesday evening, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. It's a massive deal with an average annual value of $34...

Mack's Mets
59580791_thumbnail

Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Thursday 4/1/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 44m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League , NL Ea...

CBS Sports

Mets sign shortstop Francisco Lindor to massive 10-year, $341 million extension, according to report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 50m

Lindor hasn't yet made his Mets regular season debut, but he'll be around for a long time

ESPN NY Mets Blog
60305927_thumbnail

Source: Lindor, Mets agree to $341M contract

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h

Francisco Lindor has agreed to a 10-year, $341 million deal with the New York Mets, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Barstool Sports

PUT IT IN THE BOOKS!!! The Mets And Francisco Lindor Reportedly Agree To A 10 Year, $341 Million Deal | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 18m

CHICKEN PARM FOR ALL AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT!!! DOES THAT EVEN MAKE ANY SENSE RIGHT NOW? I'M NOT SURE BECAUSE I JUST WOKE UP AND SAW THE NEWS. WAIT, THIS ISN'T AN APRIL FOOLS JOKE RIGHT?*Looks around ...

