New York Mets

The New York Times
Francisco Lindor Agrees to $341 Million Extension With Mets

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 1h

The superstar shortstop is committed to Queens through 2031 after adding 10 years to his previous one-year deal.

Baseball Analyzed
2021 SEASON PREDICTIONS

by: Neil R Baseball Analyzed 7m

It’s that time of year again and along with it are my predictions for the season. AL AL EAST 1. NEW YORK YANKEES 2. BOSTON RED SOX 3. TORONTO BLUE JAYS 4. TAMPA BAY RAYS 5. BALTIMORE ORIOLES The Br…

MLB: Mets.com
Here are 4 ways Lindor's deal impacts Mets

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 10m

WASHINGTON -- Francisco Lindor’s record-setting 10-year, $341 million extension was not about Lindor alone. The contract will have ripple effects up and down the organization, from what it says about Steve Cohen’s ownership to how it might influence...

LWOS Baseball
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets Reportedly Agree to Extension

by: Zach Walling Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 15m

On the eve of Opening day, the Francisco Lindor extension with the New York Mets is agreed on for 10-years, $341 million

NBC Sports
Report: Francisco Lindor, Mets agree to 10-year, $341 million deal

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 45m

Francisco Lindor and the Mets have agreed to a 10-year, $341 million deal, according to a report.

New York Post
Steve Cohen wasn’t about to let Francisco Lindor get a way

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 48m

Francisco Lindor wanted more than Fernando Tatis Jr. Steve Cohen wanted Francisco Lindor long term. And the new Mets owner was not going to let $16 million spread over 10 years — or longer,

USA Today
LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season

by: AP USA Today 51m

From Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans, rather than pumped-in crowd noise, as...

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 53m

A look at what's happening around the majors today:OPENING DAYFrom Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans, rather than pumped-in crowd noise, as Fernando Tatis Jr.,

Sporting News
Mets, Francisco Lindor reportedly agree to 10-year, $341 million extension and Twitter explodes with joy

by: Sporting News Sporting News 57m

The Mets have locked down the four-time All-Star shortstop for a decade.

