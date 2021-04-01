Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

LWOS Baseball
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets Reportedly Agree to Extension

by: Zach Walling Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2m

On the eve of Opening day, the Francisco Lindor extension with the New York Mets is agreed on for 10-years, $341 million

NBC Sports
Report: Francisco Lindor, Mets agree to 10-year, $341 million deal

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 32m

Francisco Lindor and the Mets have agreed to a 10-year, $341 million deal, according to a report.

New York Post
Steve Cohen wasn’t about to let Francisco Lindor get a way

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 35m

Francisco Lindor wanted more than Fernando Tatis Jr. Steve Cohen wanted Francisco Lindor long term. And the new Mets owner was not going to let $16 million spread over 10 years — or longer,

USA Today
LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season

by: AP USA Today 38m

From Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans, rather than pumped-in crowd noise, as...

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 41m

A look at what's happening around the majors today:OPENING DAYFrom Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans, rather than pumped-in crowd noise, as Fernando Tatis Jr.,

Sporting News
Mets, Francisco Lindor reportedly agree to 10-year, $341 million extension and Twitter explodes with joy

by: Sporting News Sporting News 45m

The Mets have locked down the four-time All-Star shortstop for a decade.

The New York Times
Francisco Lindor Agrees to $341 Million Extension With Mets

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 1h

The superstar shortstop is committed to Queens through 2031 after adding 10 years to his previous one-year deal.

SNY Mets

Francisco Lindor and the Mets agree to a 10-year, $341M contract extension | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that the New York Mets have agreed to a 10-year $341 million contract extension.Subscribe to get the latest from SNY her...

