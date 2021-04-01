New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Here are 4 ways Lindor's deal impacts Mets
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4m
WASHINGTON -- Francisco Lindor’s record-setting 10-year, $341 million extension was not about Lindor alone. The contract will have ripple effects up and down the organization, from what it says about Steve Cohen’s ownership to how it might influence...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
2021 SEASON PREDICTIONS
by: Neil R — Baseball Analyzed 1m
It’s that time of year again and along with it are my predictions for the season. AL AL EAST 1. NEW YORK YANKEES 2. BOSTON RED SOX 3. TORONTO BLUE JAYS 4. TAMPA BAY RAYS 5. BALTIMORE ORIOLES The Br…
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets Reportedly Agree to Extension
by: Zach Walling — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 9m
On the eve of Opening day, the Francisco Lindor extension with the New York Mets is agreed on for 10-years, $341 million
Report: Francisco Lindor, Mets agree to 10-year, $341 million deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 39m
Francisco Lindor and the Mets have agreed to a 10-year, $341 million deal, according to a report.
Steve Cohen wasn’t about to let Francisco Lindor get a way
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 42m
Francisco Lindor wanted more than Fernando Tatis Jr. Steve Cohen wanted Francisco Lindor long term. And the new Mets owner was not going to let $16 million spread over 10 years — or longer,
LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season
by: AP — USA Today 45m
From Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans, rather than pumped-in crowd noise, as...
LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 48m
A look at what's happening around the majors today:OPENING DAYFrom Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans, rather than pumped-in crowd noise, as Fernando Tatis Jr.,
Mets, Francisco Lindor reportedly agree to 10-year, $341 million extension and Twitter explodes with joy
by: Sporting News — Sporting News 52m
The Mets have locked down the four-time All-Star shortstop for a decade.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Lindor should pay a commission to his teammates who pushed to keep him playing for the Mets. https://t.co/5SIKlXbUpYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MSR2KTWENTY: @JJFan18 @MetsJunkies I'm all for it!Blog / Website
-
RT @JJFan18: @MSR2KTWENTY @MetsJunkies That’s true for any long term deal. All you can do is hope you win before you get to those years.Blog / Website
-
Steve Cohen responding to those #Mets fans that compared him to Wilpons and “same old Mets.” #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets, Steve Cohen, a new front office and Francisco Lindor got it done: https://t.co/2wexUtwxqXBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets