Where Francisco Lindor’s deal stacks up with other MLB stars
by: Michael Blinn — New York Post 17m
Francisco Lindor is going to be an even richer man. The Mets shortstop agreed to a 10-year, $341 million dollar contract extension on Wednesday night, one that placed him among Major League
2021 SEASON PREDICTIONS
by: Neil R — Baseball Analyzed 2h
It’s that time of year again and along with it are my predictions for the season. AL AL EAST 1. NEW YORK YANKEES 2. BOSTON RED SOX 3. TORONTO BLUE JAYS 4. TAMPA BAY RAYS 5. BALTIMORE ORIOLES The Br…
Here are 4 ways Lindor's deal impacts Mets
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
WASHINGTON -- Francisco Lindor’s record-setting 10-year, $341 million extension was not about Lindor alone. The contract will have ripple effects up and down the organization, from what it says about Steve Cohen’s ownership to how it might influence...
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets Reportedly Agree to Extension
by: Zach Walling — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2h
On the eve of Opening day, the Francisco Lindor extension with the New York Mets is agreed on for 10-years, $341 million
Report: Francisco Lindor, Mets agree to 10-year, $341 million deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
Francisco Lindor and the Mets have agreed to a 10-year, $341 million deal, according to a report.
LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season
by: AP — USA Today 2h
From Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans, rather than pumped-in crowd noise, as...
LEADING OFF: Crowds back on opening day, Cole starts season | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
A look at what's happening around the majors today:OPENING DAYFrom Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans, rather than pumped-in crowd noise, as Fernando Tatis Jr.,
Mets, Francisco Lindor reportedly agree to 10-year, $341 million extension and Twitter explodes with joy
by: Sporting News — Sporting News 3h
The Mets have locked down the four-time All-Star shortstop for a decade.
