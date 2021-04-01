New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ James McCann pumped about Francisco Lindor’s new deal
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 34m
Another new Met is pumped for Opening Day and just as excited Francisco Lindor landed a huge extension from the team late Wednesday night. “Can’t sleep… #OpeningDay tomorrow and news of
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MLB Opening Day TV Schedule (4/1/21): Watch Blue Jays-Yankees, Mets-Nationals, more online without cable | FREE Live streams, times, channels - nj.com
by: Brian FonsecaBFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5m
The 2021 MLB season begins on Thursday, April 1, 2021 (4/1/21) when the New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York
Mr. Met gets a bobblehead for Opening Day
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 17m
Mr. Met gets a bobblehead for Opening Day first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Mets Games Played On This Date: April 1
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 22m
Happy Opening Day. Tonight will be the tenth time the Mets have played on April 1 st . The other 9 games include 6 other Opening D...
How to watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals (4/1/2021): MLB Opening Day TV channel, FREE live stream, time - syracuse.com
by: Ben Axelsonbaxelson@syracuse.com — Syracuse 24m
Baseball is back, and it's a fresh start for the New York Mets.
2021 SEASON PREDICTIONS
by: Neil R — Baseball Analyzed 3h
It’s that time of year again and along with it are my predictions for the season. AL AL EAST 1. NEW YORK YANKEES 2. BOSTON RED SOX 3. TORONTO BLUE JAYS 4. TAMPA BAY RAYS 5. BALTIMORE ORIOLES The Br…
Here are 4 ways Lindor's deal impacts Mets
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3h
WASHINGTON -- Francisco Lindor’s record-setting 10-year, $341 million extension was not about Lindor alone. The contract will have ripple effects up and down the organization, from what it says about Steve Cohen’s ownership to how it might influence...
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets Reportedly Agree to Extension
by: Zach Walling — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3h
On the eve of Opening day, the Francisco Lindor extension with the New York Mets is agreed on for 10-years, $341 million
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: BREAKING: Francisco Lindor and the Mets have a deal, per source. Ten years, $341 million.Owner / Front Office
-
RT @JeffPassan: Francisco Lindor has a 10-year, $341 million deal with the New York Mets, source tells ESPN.Owner / Front Office
-
RT @tai_walker: Francisco Lindor!!!!!! That’s all!! That’s the tweet!!!!!Owner / Front Office
-
Mets' James McCann pumped about Francisco Lindor's new deal https://t.co/SRRoLhAREsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Can’t sleep. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
I knew the minute I decided to go to bed... Lindor would sign/ contract news would break. It did! You’re Welcome! 😛 #Mets fans exhale. Mr. Smile is here to stay for a while. 😃 😉TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets