Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/1/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 59m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Daniel Murphy and Cyclones Pitcher Mitch Ragan . It is Opening Day and the Mets ...
One Opening Day, all 30 MLB teams: Here's what we're watching in every single matchup
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 5m
For the first time since 1968, all of baseball opens play on the same day. Here's your guide to everything from the ace showdowns to the must-see stars.
Jacob deGrom: Without question the ace of New York
by: Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY 36m
The Mets’ ace is the best pitcher in New York and in the entire world.
MLB Opening Day 2021: Dr. Fauci analyzes Yankees’ plan for fan attendance at Yankee Stadium amid COVID - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 51m
The New York Yankees will allow approximately 11,000 fans to attend Opening Day Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
Mets: Putting a bow on the first offseason under Steve Cohen
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
New York Mets baseball returns on April 1 in full force. It’s an undeclared National Holiday in America. Major League Baseball’s Opening Day signals to...
MLB Opening Day TV Schedule (4/1/21): Watch Blue Jays-Yankees, Mets-Nationals, more online without cable | FREE Live streams, times, channels - nj.com
by: Brian FonsecaBFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The 2021 MLB season begins on Thursday, April 1, 2021 (4/1/21) when the New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York
How to watch New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals (4/1/2021): MLB Opening Day TV channel, FREE live stream, time - syracuse.com
by: Ben Axelsonbaxelson@syracuse.com — Syracuse 2h
Baseball is back, and it's a fresh start for the New York Mets.
Mets’ James McCann pumped about Francisco Lindor’s new deal
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 2h
Another new Met is pumped for Opening Day and just as excited Francisco Lindor landed a huge extension from the team late Wednesday night. “Can’t sleep… #OpeningDay tomorrow and news of
I think #MLB should allow @Lindor12BC to wear his loud Coming to America jacket out to the field during introductions at the #Mets home opener next week.Blogger / Podcaster
HAPPY OPENING DAY!Free Agent
Baseball resumes today. Let's put a bow on the offseason #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/eQiqoECr7BBlogger / Podcaster
Also, save the media tweets applauding the deal. I can see it now! Lindor starts out 7-32 and strikes out to end the game. @NYNJHarper writes "Did the Mets extend Lindor too soon?" Should they have waited? Now they are stuck with him. You watch... very easy to predict.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @TheAppleNYM: zero days until Opening Day. we made it 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
Glad to see this Lindor situation cleared up. The media was going to harp on it all years and create a "failed narrative" around the team. That is gone. Well, Lindor got his money, now comes the hard part. A smile won't be enough. Bell rings tonightBlogger / Podcaster
