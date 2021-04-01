Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN: White Sox Report
2021 MLB Opening Day lineups for every game

by: ESPN.com staff ESPN Chicago: White Sox Report 33m

Not sure who is starting for your team as baseball returns? We're tracking batting orders from across the majors.

NBC Sports
Mets-Nationals opener delayed after positive COVID-19 test, tracing

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2m

The opening day baseball game between the Nationals and Mets was postponed because of coronavirus concerns after one of Washington's players tested positive for COVID-19.

Yardbarker
Nationals have 'major' COVID-19 outbreak; series vs. Mets in doubt?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 4m

With several players testing positive, the Mets-Nationals series is in doubt.

Newsday
Segura's RBI single gives Phillies 3-2 win over Braves in 10 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4m

(AP) -- Jean Segura hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in their season opener Thursday.After Nate Jones (0-1) intentional

Lohud
Francisco Lindo contract: NY Mets star on dinner with Steve Cohen

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 34m

New Mets star Francisco Lindor spoke to reporters after signing a monster contract with Steve Cohen's club.

New York Post
Mets’ Francisco Lindor isn’t afraid to live in $341 million spotlight

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 36m

WASHINGTON — You can see why his teammates, to a man, want to play with Francisco Lindor, want to champion him — and, in the case of Pete Alonso, want to act as something of a supplementary agent

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 4/1/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 45m

Jacob deGrom makes another Opening Day start as the Mets begin the 2021 season.

CBS Sports

Mets vs. Nationals Opening Day game postponed after three Washington players test positive for COVID-19 - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 46m

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo said three players have tested positive

SNY Mets

Marcus Stroman chops it up with J.D. and Dom on season finale of The Cookie Club | Cookie Club | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

On the Season 2 finale of The Cookie Club presented by Insomnia Cookies, Dom Smith, J.D. Davis and Steve Gelbs are joined by the Mets starting pitcher and di...

