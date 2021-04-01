New York Mets
Mets-Nats opener delayed after positive COVID test, tracing | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 36m
(AP) -- The opening day baseball game between the Nationals and Mets was postponed hours before it was scheduled to begin Thursday night because of coronavirus concerns after one of Washington's play
Press release: Mets announce Opening Day roster
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
FLUSHING, N.Y., April 1, 2021 – The New York Mets announced the following roster moves today: - Placed RHP Carlos Carrasco on the 10-Day Injured List, retroactive to March 29, with a grade 1 right hamstring strain. - Placed RHP Seth Lugo on the 10-Day
Mets Ink Francisco Lindor to Ten-Year Extension
by: Ben Clemens — FanGraphs 12m
The Mets avoid potential catastrophe and Lindor sets a record. Everyone's a winner!
Bold predictions for the 2021 fantasy baseball season
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 14m
Opening Day is here! Dalton Del Don, Andy Behrens, and Scott Pianowski reveal their final predictions for the fantasy baseball season ahead.
MMO Exclusive: Marcus Stroman Talks Baseball, Life, and Everything In-Between
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 16m
Marcus Stroman came over to the Mets prior to the trade deadline in 2019. After pitching for them down the stretch that year, Stroman chose to opt out of the shortened 2020 season, but re-
Covid Strikes Baseball, Again: Mets Vs. Nationals Opening Day Game Postponed
by: Tommy Beer — Forbes 26m
A Nats player tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
Francisco Lindor extension shows Steve Cohen can’t go back on his promise to build a contender
by: Bryan Fonseca — Deadspin 29m
In June 2019, right after drafting Tyler Herro and K.Z. Okpala, and before trading for Jimmy Butler, Pat Riley said the following:
Tweets
-
Yes, there is that (and of course, the guys on the radio too but they would have been on anyway).TV / Radio Network
-
These Blue Jays road uniforms are reminiscent of those Royals powder blues of the 70s and 80s. #OpeningDay #OpeningDay2021Blogger / Podcaster
-
The next horse in the stable will be Abundanceofcaution. Well, better safe than sorry. Stinks that it's not tonight (Boss) but in the end, a game will be played eventually and that will be our Opening Day. Talk to you when we talk you. Let's Go Mets!TV / Radio Network
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Unofficially, the Mets are indeed preparing to play their Opening Day game against the Nationals on Saturday, according to multiple people with knowledge of the plans. That, of course, is provided there are no additional COVID-19 issues between now and then.Super Fan
-
On the injured list: Carrasco, Lugo, Martinez, Drew Smith, Syndergaard. No surprises thereThe Mets officially announced their Opening Day roster. https://t.co/mkCEfTTHF9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
PLAY BALL! #OpeningDayOfficial Team Account
