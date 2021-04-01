Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Forbes

Covid Strikes Baseball, Again: Mets Vs. Nationals Opening Day Game Postponed

by: Tommy Beer Forbes 26m

A Nats player tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Colorado Rockies
Who's next? Compete to win $50,000 prize

by: N/A MLB: Rockies 22s

Select the teams and players you think will perform best this season, answer the tiebreaker questions and compete to win $50,000!

NBC Sports
Mets-Nats opener delayed after positive COVID test, tracing

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 54s

The opening day baseball game between the Nationals and Mets was postponed hours before it was scheduled to begin Thursday night because of coronavirus concerns after one of Washington's players tested positive for COVID-19.

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets announce Opening Day roster

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

FLUSHING, N.Y., April 1, 2021 – The New York Mets announced the following roster moves today: - Placed RHP Carlos Carrasco on the 10-Day Injured List, retroactive to March 29, with a grade 1 right hamstring strain. - Placed RHP Seth Lugo on the 10-Day

FanGraphs
Mets Ink Francisco Lindor to Ten-Year Extension

by: Ben Clemens FanGraphs 12m

The Mets avoid potential catastrophe and Lindor sets a record. Everyone's a winner!

Big League Stew
Bold predictions for the 2021 fantasy baseball season

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 14m

Opening Day is here! Dalton Del Don, Andy Behrens, and Scott Pianowski reveal their final predictions for the fantasy baseball season ahead.

Mets Merized
MMO Exclusive: Marcus Stroman Talks Baseball, Life, and Everything In-Between

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 16m

 Marcus Stroman came over to the Mets prior to the trade deadline in 2019. After pitching for them down the stretch that year, Stroman chose to opt out of the shortened 2020 season, but re-

Deadspin
Francisco Lindor extension shows Steve Cohen can’t go back on his promise to build a contender

by: Bryan Fonseca Deadspin 29m

In June 2019, right after drafting Tyler Herro and K.Z. Okpala, and before trading for Jimmy Butler, Pat Riley said the following:

