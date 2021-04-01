New York Mets
Covid Strikes Baseball, Again: Mets Vs. Nationals Opening Day Game Postponed
by: Tommy Beer — Forbes 26m
A Nats player tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
Mets-Nats opener delayed after positive COVID test, tracing
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 54s
The opening day baseball game between the Nationals and Mets was postponed hours before it was scheduled to begin Thursday night because of coronavirus concerns after one of Washington's players tested positive for COVID-19.
Press release: Mets announce Opening Day roster
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
FLUSHING, N.Y., April 1, 2021 – The New York Mets announced the following roster moves today: - Placed RHP Carlos Carrasco on the 10-Day Injured List, retroactive to March 29, with a grade 1 right hamstring strain. - Placed RHP Seth Lugo on the 10-Day
Mets Ink Francisco Lindor to Ten-Year Extension
by: Ben Clemens — FanGraphs 12m
The Mets avoid potential catastrophe and Lindor sets a record. Everyone's a winner!
Bold predictions for the 2021 fantasy baseball season
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 14m
Opening Day is here! Dalton Del Don, Andy Behrens, and Scott Pianowski reveal their final predictions for the fantasy baseball season ahead.
MMO Exclusive: Marcus Stroman Talks Baseball, Life, and Everything In-Between
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 16m
Marcus Stroman came over to the Mets prior to the trade deadline in 2019. After pitching for them down the stretch that year, Stroman chose to opt out of the shortened 2020 season, but re-
Francisco Lindor extension shows Steve Cohen can’t go back on his promise to build a contender
by: Bryan Fonseca — Deadspin 29m
In June 2019, right after drafting Tyler Herro and K.Z. Okpala, and before trading for Jimmy Butler, Pat Riley said the following:
RT @athletelogos: After a lifetime of "next year" our time has finally come. #LFGM #OpeningDay @Lindor12BC @STR0Blogger / Podcaster
-
And this is still on today's schedule.Francisco Lindor will speak at 3 p.m. about his contract extension with the Mets. We will have it LIVE on SNY and on our social channels. https://t.co/vFMX5FWFa7TV / Radio Network
-
Yes, there is that (and of course, the guys on the radio too but they would have been on anyway).TV / Radio Network
-
It’s unclear whose idea it was to temporarily rename the inbound exit ramps off Staten Island’s bridges Lindor Extensions, but it’s surely a nice touch. #LGM https://t.co/yvn2q2zUYhBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @_Ben_Clemens: I wrote about the futility of trying to figure out surplus value of a fundamentally uncertain future. Also, about Francisco Lindor's giant pile of money: https://t.co/v9aj5n5OPBBlogger / Podcaster
-
These Blue Jays road uniforms are reminiscent of those Royals powder blues of the 70s and 80s. #OpeningDay #OpeningDay2021Blogger / Podcaster
