New York Mets

Mets, Nationals already victimized by COVID-19 this season

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 55m

The 2021 season did not even get underway before COVID-19 made its presence felt, particularly for the Mets and Nationals. Just hours before the first pitc...

Daily News
All it took was money to fix Mets vibes - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 9m

The Mets were never cursed. The owners were just broke and incompetent.

MLB: Mets.com
Lindor deal comes at perfect time for Mets

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 23m

Opening Day came early for the Mets. This Opening Day arrived before the first pitches of the new season would be thrown. Opening Day for the Mets came on Wednesday night, when it was reported that All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor -- one of the...

Mets Merized
MMO Roundtable: Absolute Excitement From The Francisco Lindor Signing

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 28m

Francisco Lindor will be a Met for ten years. Saying that Mets fans are excited is an understatement, but we wanted to bask in this excitement with you.Jack Ramsey“AHHHHHHHHHHHH”Ma

The New York Times
Mets-Nationals game is postponed after a positive test.

by: David Waldstein NY Times 36m

Francisco Lindor’s Mets debut will have to wait after Washington had at least one positive coronavirus test among its players, and several other players who had been in close contact.

Deadspin
Pesky pandemic won’t let baseball pretend it’s over just yet

by: Dustin Foote Deadspin 37m

It’s Opening Day, America. It’s time to get back to our national pastime, and to leave all our worries aside. It’s our day to just focus on what we all need, a game of baseball. And isn’t that what we deserve? Nothing can interfere with the sound of...

Sporting News
Francisco Lindor contract details: Mets usher in new era with mega-deal for megastar

by: Joe Rivera Sporting News 40m

New owner Steve Cohen rang in the 2021 season by giving star Francisco Lindor a massive $341 contract that delivers a clear message: these ain't your daddy's Mets.

Rising Apple

Mets: Francisco Lindor is another promise kept by Steve Cohen

by: Ryan Schlachter Fansided: Rising Apple 43m

That sound you hear is the collective New York Mets fanbase letting out one, big sigh of relief. The Mets and star shortstop Francisco Lindor came to terms...

Mack's Mets
ballnine - ROOTING FOR BASEBALL

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 44m

  By  Kevin Kernan  March 31, 2021  O pening  Day is here…. so is your 2021 MLB preview. This is not like the other previews, the other pred...

