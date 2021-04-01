Beat the Streak: $5.6M reasons to play

New York Mets
Mack's Mock Pick #60 - LHP - Mason Albright
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2m
Mason Albright Mack' s spin - I am very high on the prep star. Hate his height but I love how he pitches. I expect some team will snatch ...
The Francisco Lindor Extension Signals a New Era for the Mets
by: Ben Lindbergh — The Ringer 2m
Steve Cohen has praised the Dodgers’ approach to team-building. By locking up his team’s prized offseason trade acquisition, he’s showing that it’s more than just lip service.
Mets' Francisco Lindor: I'll Be a 'Bad Mother-effer' in Last Year of Contract
by: Rob Goldberg — Bleacher Report 5m
One day after reportedly agreeing to a massive extension with the New York Mets , Francisco Lindor met with the media to talk about the deal...
Anybody That Dared To Compare Steve Cohen To The Wilpons Over The Last Few Days Should Be Arrested And Prosecuted To The Fullest Extent Of The Law | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 15m
Look, I get that fan is short for fanatic and the brand of lunatics that call themselves Mets fans are a special breed of fanatics due to the mental warfare unleashed upon them during years of Wilpon ...
NY Mets and Francisco Lindor agree on 10-year, $341 million deal
by: @usatoday — USA Today 43m
NorthJersey.com's Justin Toscano breaks down the deal between Francisco Lindor and the Mets.
Francisco Lindor: I Can’t Wait to Bring Championship to Queens
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 46m
Shortstop Francisco Lindor fielded questions from the Mets beat this afternoon at his press conference at Citi Field.https://twitter.com/Metsmerized/status/1377698622838616067?s=19Fresh of
Mets Tie The Knot With Lindor For The Next Decade – Fans Rejoice
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 47m
The Mets and Francisco Lindor did the right thing in agreeing to a 10-year $341 million deal. Mets fans, you have your next David Wright.
-
RT @McCannSportsLaw: NY Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor could save more than $20.8 million on taxes in his new 10-year, $341 million deal if he resides in Florida (where he recently purchased a home) instead of NYC. @SportsTaxMan, @LevAkabas and I explain in words and charts: https://t.co/yl6iG6MMJG https://t.co/wSTSBMgGSfBlog / Website
-
"He just wants to get everyone better and it's a winning mentality. He's just not satisfied when something is not done right" Luis Rojas speaks about the impact Francisco Lindor has had on the Mets:TV / Radio Network
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: Simply Amazin' Ep. 83: Opening Day Extravaganza! with special guests!! - Mets radio voice @WayneRandazzo - @ChrisRose of @RoseRotation - @Jacob_Resnick of SNY Happy Opening Day! 🍎 https://t.co/hH13nzrCz9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
ICYMI 🍎Mission Accomplished, Let's Play Ball by @TimothyRRyder 🍎 https://t.co/jxtXhTjZarBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jflan816: Luis Rojas said Jacob deGrom will pitch in the Mets’ home opener next Thursday. @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 1963, the Dodgers sold Duke Snider to the Mets. The move provided a chance for Snider, who played the first 10 years of his career in Brooklyn, to return to New York for one final year as an everyday player. https://t.co/e2mQa87S3XBlogger / Podcaster
