Francisco Lindor News Conference on his extension with the Mets | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets
Francisco Lindor talks about signing his 10 year, $341 million contract extension between himself and the Mets, what the contract means to him and his family...
by: N/A — MLB: Yankees
Lindor Good, COVID-19 Bad
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets
There are 341 million reasons why this man is smiling I was up a bit late last night, so I was still awake when we received the great news t...
Rojas Expects Mets and Nationals to Play on Saturday
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online
During Thursday’spress conference, Mets manager Luis Rojas met with the media following Francisco Lindor to discuss Lindor’s extension and Thursday’s game being postponed.Rojas on Franci
Lindor felt comfortable with Mets before big deal
by: Joon Lee, ESPN — ESPN
Francisco Lindor met with the media to discuss his $341 million contract extension with the Mets and said the team's culture made him confident to sign a long-term deal with the franchise.
Lindor on new deal with Mets | 04/01/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room
Francisco Lindor talks about being honored to sign a new deal with the Mets and his future with the club
Lindor: Easy decision to sign $341M, 10-year deal with Mets
by: AP — USA Today
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets agreed to a $341 million, 10-year pact on the eve of opening day, terms that...
Mets' Francisco Lindor says he'll be a 'bad mother f-er' when he's 38
by: Joe Rivera — Sporting News
Lindor is certainly feeling himself after signing a big-time contract extension on Thursday.
Ranking The Top 3 Bullpens Heading Into 2021 (Breakdown)
by: Tyler Wells — The Cold Wire
Every season, the teams with the best bullpens in the MLB also make it far in the playoffs. What are the top three heading into 2021?
