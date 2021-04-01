Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY Mets
60328051_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor News Conference on his extension with the Mets | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 56m

Francisco Lindor talks about signing his 10 year, $341 million contract extension between himself and the Mets, what the contract means to him and his family...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

MLB: Yankees
56073123_thumbnail

Beat the Streak: $5.6M reasons to play

by: N/A MLB: Yankees 4m

Break baseball's toughest record - the legendary 56-game hitting streak

Mike's Mets
60329094_thumbnail

Lindor Good, COVID-19 Bad

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 11m

There are 341 million reasons why this man is smiling I was up a bit late last night, so I was still awake when we received the great news t...

Mets Merized
50289812_thumbnail

Rojas Expects Mets and Nationals to Play on Saturday

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 19m

During Thursday’spress conference, Mets manager Luis Rojas met with the media following Francisco Lindor to discuss Lindor’s extension and Thursday’s game being postponed.Rojas on Franci

ESPN
59444229_thumbnail

Lindor felt comfortable with Mets before big deal

by: Joon Lee, ESPN ESPN 21m

Francisco Lindor met with the media to discuss his $341 million contract extension with the Mets and said the team's culture made him confident to sign a long-term deal with the franchise.

Film Room
60328781_thumbnail

Lindor on new deal with Mets | 04/01/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 24m

Francisco Lindor talks about being honored to sign a new deal with the Mets and his future with the club

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
USA Today
60328528_thumbnail

Lindor: Easy decision to sign $341M, 10-year deal with Mets

by: AP USA Today 36m

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets agreed to a $341 million, 10-year pact on the eve of opening day, terms that...

Sporting News
60328206_thumbnail

Mets' Francisco Lindor says he'll be a 'bad mother f-er' when he's 38

by: Joe Rivera Sporting News 51m

Lindor is certainly feeling himself after signing a big-time contract extension on Thursday.

The Cold Wire
60328205_thumbnail

Ranking The Top 3 Bullpens Heading Into 2021 (Breakdown)

by: Tyler Wells The Cold Wire 51m

Every season, the teams with the best bullpens in the MLB also make it far in the playoffs. What are the top three heading into 2021?

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets