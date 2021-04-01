New York Mets
Millar: Mets' Lindor 'will make people around him better'
by: Tom Hanslin — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
MLB Network host Kevin Millar joined the Tiki and Tierney show on Thursday to preview the MLB season and discuss Francisco Lindor’s contract extension with the Mets.
'341 million reasons' Lindor will give his all
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 7m
WASHINGTON -- Upon becoming the richest shortstop in Major League history late Wednesday evening, Francisco Lindor’s first call was to his fiancée, Katia, who was home with the couple’s infant daughter. His next was to his sister, who was already...
Mets-Nationals opener delayed after positive COVID-19 test, tracing
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 9m
The opening day baseball game between the Nationals and Mets was postponed because of coronavirus concerns after one of Washington's players tested positive for COVID-19.
Nationals have 'major' COVID-19 outbreak; series vs. Mets in doubt?
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 12m
With several players testing positive, the Mets-Nationals series is in doubt.
Segura's RBI single gives Phillies 3-2 win over Braves in 10 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 12m
(AP) -- Jean Segura hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in their season opener Thursday.After Nate Jones (0-1) intentional
Francisco Lindo contract: NY Mets star on dinner with Steve Cohen
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 42m
New Mets star Francisco Lindor spoke to reporters after signing a monster contract with Steve Cohen's club.
Mets’ Francisco Lindor isn’t afraid to live in $341 million spotlight
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 44m
WASHINGTON — You can see why his teammates, to a man, want to play with Francisco Lindor, want to champion him — and, in the case of Pete Alonso, want to act as something of a supplementary agent
Open thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 4/1/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 53m
Jacob deGrom makes another Opening Day start as the Mets begin the 2021 season.
Mets vs. Nationals Opening Day game postponed after three Washington players test positive for COVID-19 - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 54m
Nationals GM Mike Rizzo said three players have tested positive
