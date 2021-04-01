Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Yardbarker
Nationals have 'major' COVID-19 outbreak; series vs. Mets in doubt?

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 9m

With several players testing positive, the Mets-Nationals series is in doubt.

MLB: Mets.com
'341 million reasons' Lindor will give his all

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

WASHINGTON -- Upon becoming the richest shortstop in Major League history late Wednesday evening, Francisco Lindor’s first call was to his fiancée, Katia, who was home with the couple’s infant daughter. His next was to his sister, who was already...

NBC Sports
Mets-Nationals opener delayed after positive COVID-19 test, tracing

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 6m

The opening day baseball game between the Nationals and Mets was postponed because of coronavirus concerns after one of Washington's players tested positive for COVID-19.

Newsday
Segura's RBI single gives Phillies 3-2 win over Braves in 10 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 9m

(AP) -- Jean Segura hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in their season opener Thursday.After Nate Jones (0-1) intentional

Lohud
Francisco Lindo contract: NY Mets star on dinner with Steve Cohen

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 39m

New Mets star Francisco Lindor spoke to reporters after signing a monster contract with Steve Cohen's club.

New York Post
Mets’ Francisco Lindor isn’t afraid to live in $341 million spotlight

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 41m

WASHINGTON — You can see why his teammates, to a man, want to play with Francisco Lindor, want to champion him — and, in the case of Pete Alonso, want to act as something of a supplementary agent

Amazin' Avenue
Open thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 4/1/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 50m

Jacob deGrom makes another Opening Day start as the Mets begin the 2021 season.

CBS Sports

Mets vs. Nationals Opening Day game postponed after three Washington players test positive for COVID-19 - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 50m

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo said three players have tested positive

