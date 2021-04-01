New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Opening Day: Snow, stars, fans and a virus postponement | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
Miguel Cabrera took a trot, eventually, in the snow at Comerica Park. Mookie Betts started the champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a hit at Coors Field. And the Bleacher Creatures did their thing at Yan
More Recent New York Mets Articles
LEADING OFF: Nats have 3 positives, no opener Friday
by: AP — USA Today 20m
The Nationals and Mets are waiting until at least Saturday to start their season as Washington deals with a COVID-19...
From Francisco Lindor deal to Opening Day postponement, an Amazin' roller-coaster ride for Mets in one day | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 23m
WASHINGTON — To the Mets, and all their anxiety-ridden fans, it was like some twisted Faustian bargain. Sure they got a happy Francisco Lindor, distraction-free, locked up for the next 11 seasons, and
Mets And Yankees – Get Vaccinated And Reap The MLB “Rewards”
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 31m
The Mets and Yankees enter the 2021 season with a hope and a prayer COVID is only a distraction. Vaccinations put the mystery behind though...
Mets-Nationals opener postponed after positive COVID-19 test, tracing
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 45m
The opening day baseball game between the Nationals and Mets was postponed because of coronavirus concerns after one of Washington's players tested positive for COVID-19.
What’s next for Mets-Nationals after Opening Day COVID-19 postponement
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 54m
WASHINGTON — Before the Mets and Nationals could open the 2021 season, a leftover uninvited guest from last year spoiled the plan. Following additional positive COVID-19 results among Nationals
Mets' Francisco Lindor sets financial bar for next generation of shortstops - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
Francisco Lindor is one of three Major League Baseball players in history who can describe what it feels like to ink a deal worth at least $341 million.
MLB Opening Day 2021: Baseball Is Almost Way, Way Back
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 1h
The crowds were still limited because of the coronavirus, but opening day of 2021 looked very different from the stark scenes at parks last summer.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Max Kepler was a home run shy of the cycle in Minnesota’s 6-5, 10-inning loss to Milwaukee (down 5-2 in the 9th) Milwaukee’s 3-5 hitters - Yelich, Garcia, and Shaw - went 6-for-13. that’ll keep anyone in the game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @celeBRADtion: @MBrownstein89Blogger / Podcaster
-
Very nice Rounders reference, @VallysViewBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tampa Bay's varied release points from their four pitchers in today's 1-0 victory is so satisfying.Blogger / Podcaster
-
"They now know they got their guy" On BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac, Terry Collins joins to react to Francisco Lindor's massive extension with the Mets https://t.co/kE4dYVjTwVTV / Radio Network
-
The last time April 1 was this eventful for the Mets: https://t.co/qNBBGiyqQSBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets