New York Mets

USA Today
Mets' Francisco Lindor loving $341 million deal: 'I want to scream'

by: Gabe Lacques USA Today 21m

A four-time All-Star at 27 years old, Lindor signed a monster deal with the New York Mets that will keep him in Flushing for the next decade.

USA Today
LEADING OFF: Nats have 3 positives, no opener Friday

by: AP USA Today 20m

The Nationals and Mets are waiting until at least Saturday to start their season as Washington deals with a COVID-19...

Newsday
From Francisco Lindor deal to Opening Day postponement, an Amazin' roller-coaster ride for Mets in one day | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 24m

WASHINGTON — To the Mets, and all their anxiety-ridden fans, it was like some twisted Faustian bargain. Sure they got a happy Francisco Lindor, distraction-free, locked up for the next 11 seasons, and

Reflections On Baseball
Mets And Yankees – Get Vaccinated And Reap The MLB “Rewards”

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 32m

The Mets and Yankees enter the 2021 season with a hope and a prayer COVID is only a distraction. Vaccinations put the mystery behind though...

NBC Sports
Mets-Nationals opener postponed after positive COVID-19 test, tracing

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 46m

The opening day baseball game between the Nationals and Mets was postponed because of coronavirus concerns after one of Washington's players tested positive for COVID-19.

New York Post
What’s next for Mets-Nationals after Opening Day COVID-19 postponement

by: Mike Puma New York Post 55m

WASHINGTON — Before the Mets and Nationals could open the 2021 season, a leftover uninvited guest from last year spoiled the plan. Following additional positive COVID-19 results among Nationals

Daily News
Mets' Francisco Lindor sets financial bar for next generation of shortstops - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Francisco Lindor is one of three Major League Baseball players in history who can describe what it feels like to ink a deal worth at least $341 million.

Newsday
Opening Day: Snow, stars, fans and a virus postponement | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

Miguel Cabrera took a trot, eventually, in the snow at Comerica Park. Mookie Betts started the champion Los Angeles Dodgers with a hit at Coors Field. And the Bleacher Creatures did their thing at Yan

The New York Times
MLB Opening Day 2021: Baseball Is Almost Way, Way Back

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 1h

The crowds were still limited because of the coronavirus, but opening day of 2021 looked very different from the stark scenes at parks last summer.

Tweets