New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Postponed Mets opener a harsh reminder of ongoing COVID-19 battle
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
WASHINGTON — You can get sold to a big-time billionaire who acquires an All-Star shortstop and turns him into a centimillionaire. You can declare it a new era, a new day, a new franchise. You
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Francisco Lindor lets emotions flow after Mets mega-deal: ‘Here we go baby!’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 13m
WASHINGTON — Francisco Lindor celebrated his new Mets contract extension in subdued fashion at the team hotel, calling friends and family, resisting an urge to yell and scream. That was late
More Nats test positive for COVID, Mets series in jeopardy
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 22m
Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo confirmed that two more Nats players have tested positive for COVID-19 with a third one suspected, putting their opening series with the Mets in jeopardy.
Mets-Nationals Opening Day Game Should’ve Been Played
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
Back on August 16, 2017, the New York Mets faced a rash of injuries. Instead of postponing the game, Travis d’Arnaud, a catcher, rotated with Asdrubal Cabrera between second and third all gam…
LEADING OFF: Nats have 3 positives, no opener Friday
by: AP — USA Today 2h
The Nationals and Mets are waiting until at least Saturday to start their season as Washington deals with a COVID-19...
From Francisco Lindor deal to Opening Day postponement, an Amazin' roller-coaster ride for Mets in one day | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 2h
WASHINGTON — To the Mets, and all their anxiety-ridden fans, it was like some twisted Faustian bargain. Sure they got a happy Francisco Lindor, distraction-free, locked up for the next 11 seasons, and
Mets And Yankees – Get Vaccinated And Reap The MLB “Rewards”
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
The Mets and Yankees enter the 2021 season with a hope and a prayer COVID is only a distraction. Vaccinations put the mystery behind though...
Mets-Nationals opener postponed after positive COVID-19 test, tracing
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
The opening day baseball game between the Nationals and Mets was postponed because of coronavirus concerns after one of Washington's players tested positive for COVID-19.
Mets' Francisco Lindor sets financial bar for next generation of shortstops - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
Francisco Lindor is one of three Major League Baseball players in history who can describe what it feels like to ink a deal worth at least $341 million.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
POV: You're running out of the dugout with the 🐐 on #OpeningDay.Official Team Account
-
Column: Francisco Lindor knows there are approximately 341 million reasons he’ll be the one of the most scrutinized athletes in New York for the next decade or so. He embraces every part of that. #Mets https://t.co/S9OA7Akuh6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: "They now know they got their guy" On BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac, Terry Collins joins to react to Francisco Lindor's massive extension with the Mets https://t.co/kE4dYVjTwV https://t.co/R1fSABJjzLTV / Radio Personality
-
Francisco Lindor deal raises market for shortstops like Carlos Correa. https://t.co/G0GRdkeITKBlog / Website
-
RT @SInow: • The New York Mets traded for Francisco Lindor 🤝 • Lindor and the Mets reportedly agreed on a 10-year, $341 million contract extension 💰 • Is Lindor the best baseball player in New York? 🤔 https://t.co/bRyBmHY4Ms https://t.co/zIKlsys64VNewspaper / Magazine
-
• The New York Mets traded for Francisco Lindor 🤝 • Lindor and the Mets reportedly agreed on a 10-year, $341 million contract extension 💰 • Is Lindor the best baseball player in New York? 🤔 https://t.co/bRyBmHY4MsTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets