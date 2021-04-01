Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Francisco Lindor lets emotions flow after Mets mega-deal: ‘Here we go baby!’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 47s

WASHINGTON — Francisco Lindor celebrated his new Mets contract extension in subdued fashion at the team hotel, calling friends and family, resisting an urge to yell and scream. That was late

WFAN
More Nats test positive for COVID, Mets series in jeopardy

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 10m

Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo confirmed that two more Nats players have tested positive for COVID-19 with a third one suspected, putting their opening series with the Mets in jeopardy.

Mets Daddy

Mets-Nationals Opening Day Game Should’ve Been Played

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 52m

Back on August 16, 2017, the New York Mets faced a rash of injuries. Instead of postponing the game, Travis d’Arnaud, a catcher, rotated with Asdrubal Cabrera between second and third all gam…

USA Today
LEADING OFF: Nats have 3 positives, no opener Friday

by: AP USA Today 2h

The Nationals and Mets are waiting until at least Saturday to start their season as Washington deals with a COVID-19...

Newsday
From Francisco Lindor deal to Opening Day postponement, an Amazin' roller-coaster ride for Mets in one day | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 2h

WASHINGTON — To the Mets, and all their anxiety-ridden fans, it was like some twisted Faustian bargain. Sure they got a happy Francisco Lindor, distraction-free, locked up for the next 11 seasons, and

Reflections On Baseball
Mets And Yankees – Get Vaccinated And Reap The MLB “Rewards”

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 2h

The Mets and Yankees enter the 2021 season with a hope and a prayer COVID is only a distraction. Vaccinations put the mystery behind though...

NBC Sports
Mets-Nationals opener postponed after positive COVID-19 test, tracing

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

The opening day baseball game between the Nationals and Mets was postponed because of coronavirus concerns after one of Washington's players tested positive for COVID-19.

Daily News
Mets' Francisco Lindor sets financial bar for next generation of shortstops - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

Francisco Lindor is one of three Major League Baseball players in history who can describe what it feels like to ink a deal worth at least $341 million.

