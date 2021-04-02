New York Mets
Washington Nationals-New York Mets opener postponed due to COVID-19 issues
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 2h
Washington's season opener against the visiting New York Mets on Thursday was postponed "because of ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals
Lunch Time Links 4/2/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 9m
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Astros only $216 million behind Mets in push to re-sign Carlos Correa
by: Associated Press — New York Post 25m
OAKLAND, Calif. — Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says he hasn’t seriously discussed a long-term deal with Houston and plans to seek a big payday in free agency next offseason. “We were not
Lindor Talks Extension
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 59m
Francisco Lindor talks about his contract extension and his goal of bringing championships to the Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive ...
How the Mets Rebuilt Their Analytics Department
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 1h
Steve Cohen is not Fred Wilpon and we saw evidence of that on Wednesday night when the Mets signed Francisco Lindor to an extension. However, there have been things going on behind the scenes that
So what number do the Mets retire for Ron Darling?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
There had been recent chatter about Donald Trump Supporter Mike Piazza working with the Alumni Crew about retiring more numbers. While I imagine numbers like 17 would be ahead of Ron….at some point one should look at Ron as both a great Met and a...
Offseason In Review: Seattle Mariners
by: Steve Adams — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
MLB Trade Rumors takes a look back at the Mariners' 2020-21 offseason. Review their moves and weigh in with your own grade in our poll!
Mets release 26-man Opening Day roster
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
There aren’t many surprises on the list.
