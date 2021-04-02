Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS New York
60348427_thumbnail

MLB Postpones Mets-Nationals Series Due To COVID Concerns

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 33m

The Mets are now scheduled to open the season on Monday night against the Phillies.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The New York Times
60349324_thumbnail

Mets-Nationals Series Is Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 3m

Four Nationals players and a staff member have tested positive. The teams will try to play on Monday, against new opponents.

NBC Sports
60300514_thumbnail

Mets-Nationals series off after positive COVID tests

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 10m

The entire season-opening three-game series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was called off on Friday after three players for the 2019 World Series champions tested positive for COVID-19.

amNewYork
60348934_thumbnail

The lost weekend: Mets season delayed as Nationals' COVID-19 outbreak forces series postponement | amNewYork

by: Robert Pozarycki amNewYork 16m

Mets fans had been eagerly awaiting the first pitch from Jacob deGrom and the first at-bat of their newly-signed star shortstop Francisco Lindor entering

MLB Daily Dish
60348923_thumbnail

Full Mets-Nationals series postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

by: Patrick Karraker SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 16m

The Mets will have to wait until next week for their Opening Day, while no one really knows when the Nationals will get back on the field.

Sportsnaut

Remainder of New York Mets, Washington Nationals series postponed for further COVID-19 testing

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 20m

The rest of the season-opening series between the New York Mets and host Washington was postponed Friday to give the Nationals more time for follow-up

The Mets Police
60348582_thumbnail

Mets-Nationals series postponed.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 29m

No surprise here. They announced it about ten minutes after I started asking on twitter when they’d admit it. As I am busy this weekend this is convenient for me. I of course hope the Nationals the best of health. I’m also busy Monday so let’s work...

Newsday
60348558_thumbnail

3-game Mets-Nationals series off after positive COVID tests | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 29m

(AP) -- The entire season-opening three-game series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was called off on Friday after three players for the 2019 World Series champions tested positive

Elite Sports NY
52244352_thumbnail

New York Mets-Washington Nationals series postponed

by: Josh Benjamin Elite Sports NY 29m

New York Mets-Washington Nationals series postponed first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets