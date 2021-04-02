New York Mets
Remainder of New York Mets, Washington Nationals series postponed for further COVID-19 testing
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 21m
The rest of the season-opening series between the New York Mets and host Washington was postponed Friday to give the Nationals more time for follow-up
Mets-Nationals Series Is Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 3m
Four Nationals players and a staff member have tested positive. The teams will try to play on Monday, against new opponents.
Mets-Nationals series off after positive COVID tests
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 11m
The entire season-opening three-game series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was called off on Friday after three players for the 2019 World Series champions tested positive for COVID-19.
The lost weekend: Mets season delayed as Nationals' COVID-19 outbreak forces series postponement | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — amNewYork 17m
Mets fans had been eagerly awaiting the first pitch from Jacob deGrom and the first at-bat of their newly-signed star shortstop Francisco Lindor entering
Full Mets-Nationals series postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
by: Patrick Karraker — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 17m
The Mets will have to wait until next week for their Opening Day, while no one really knows when the Nationals will get back on the field.
Mets-Nationals series postponed.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 30m
No surprise here. They announced it about ten minutes after I started asking on twitter when they’d admit it. As I am busy this weekend this is convenient for me. I of course hope the Nationals the best of health. I’m also busy Monday so let’s work...
3-game Mets-Nationals series off after positive COVID tests | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 30m
(AP) -- The entire season-opening three-game series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was called off on Friday after three players for the 2019 World Series champions tested positive
New York Mets-Washington Nationals series postponed
by: Josh Benjamin — Elite Sports NY 30m
New York Mets-Washington Nationals series postponed first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
The series between the #Mets and #Nationals has been postponed due to COVID issues.Blogger / Podcaster
aaand that’ll be the last time I *ever* discuss anything like that here again. get your vaccine, friends. that’s it.Beat Writer / Columnist
Watch closely how this effect the media coverage of JD's baseball... they will go out and try to destroy him... heard it here first.Blogger / Podcaster
If Carrasco can make it back a little sooner than expected, that could be a game changer.Carlos Carrasco is advancing very well, says Luis Rojas. The right-hander faced batters recently and remains week to week in his rehab from a right hamstring tear.Minors
RT @HausigRich: @MikeSilvaMedia Totally agree the real pandemic is people playing politicsBlogger / Podcaster
So now we are going to trash JD Davis over his PERSONAL CHOICE on a vaccine he probably doesn't need as a healthy athlete... unbelievable world we live in.Blogger / Podcaster
