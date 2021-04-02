Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 3B J.D. Davis unsure if he'll get COVID-19 vaccine

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 1h

The New York Mets had their entire regular-season opening series versus the Washington Nationals postponed due to fears that the Nationals may be dealing with a "major" COVID-19 outbreak.

Major League Baseball Moving All-Star Game And Draft Out of Georgia

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 7m

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement today regarding the 2021 All-Star Game:“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conve

Baseball Ticket Prices For 2021 Opening Day Jump Into Stratosphere

by: Dan Schlossberg Forbes 18m

Prices for Opening Day tickets jumped off the charts after baseball teams lost millions when Covid-19 kept fans out of ballparks in 2020.

Welcome to New York With Francisco Lindor

by: CC Sabathia The Ringer 25m

Lindor just signed the third-largest contract in MLB history with the New York Mets, so the ‘R2C2’ crew invited him on to welcome him to the city

Washington Nationals-New York Mets Series Postponed After Covid-19 Outbreak

by: Akshaj Gaur Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 28m

After their opening day game was postponed, MLB announced the entire series between the Nationals and Mets has been potponed.

MLB postpones remainder of Mets-Nationals series in Washington

by: @northjersey North Jersey 31m

The Mets' "Opening Day" will now be Monday in Philadelphia.

Luis Rojas gives update on Carlos Carrasco

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 47m

Luis Rojas gives update on Carlos Carrasco, who is working his way back from a hamstring strain and faced batters for the first time since suffering the injury.

Mets’ JD Davis: Weekend series suspension was a ‘punch to the stomach’

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 48m

COVID-19 is already altering MLB’s plans of having a relatively normal season, as the Washington Nationals have an outbreak of the virus. They were going to open their season against the New York Mets on Thursday, but that plan went out the window...

MLB postpones rest of Nationals-Mets series due to COVID-19 - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 56m

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Major League Baseball (MLB) postponed the remainder of a series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets on Friday due to COVID-19, an early sign of trouble as the league navigates a new season amid the pandemic. The...

