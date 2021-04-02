New York Mets
Ed Coleman weighs in on Mets-Nats series being postponed
by: Ed Coleman — Radio.com: WFAN 47m
The entirety of this weekend’s Mets-Nationals series in D.C. has been postponed due to a COVID outbreak within the Nationals, and Ed Coleman joined Marc Malusis to discuss it,
Major League Baseball Moving All-Star Game And Draft Out of Georgia
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 7m
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement today regarding the 2021 All-Star Game:“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conve
Baseball Ticket Prices For 2021 Opening Day Jump Into Stratosphere
by: Dan Schlossberg — Forbes 19m
Prices for Opening Day tickets jumped off the charts after baseball teams lost millions when Covid-19 kept fans out of ballparks in 2020.
Welcome to New York With Francisco Lindor
by: CC Sabathia — The Ringer 25m
Lindor just signed the third-largest contract in MLB history with the New York Mets, so the ‘R2C2’ crew invited him on to welcome him to the city
Washington Nationals-New York Mets Series Postponed After Covid-19 Outbreak
by: Akshaj Gaur — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 28m
After their opening day game was postponed, MLB announced the entire series between the Nationals and Mets has been potponed.
MLB postpones remainder of Mets-Nationals series in Washington
by: @northjersey — North Jersey 31m
The Mets' "Opening Day" will now be Monday in Philadelphia.
Luis Rojas gives update on Carlos Carrasco
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 47m
Luis Rojas gives update on Carlos Carrasco, who is working his way back from a hamstring strain and faced batters for the first time since suffering the injury.
Mets’ JD Davis: Weekend series suspension was a ‘punch to the stomach’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 48m
COVID-19 is already altering MLB’s plans of having a relatively normal season, as the Washington Nationals have an outbreak of the virus. They were going to open their season against the New York Mets on Thursday, but that plan went out the window...
MLB postpones rest of Nationals-Mets series due to COVID-19 - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 57m
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Major League Baseball (MLB) postponed the remainder of a series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets on Friday due to COVID-19, an early sign of trouble as the league navigates a new season amid the pandemic. The...
