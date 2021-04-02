Do Not Sell My Personal Information

NBC Sports
Greinke, Astros shut down rival A’s to win opener 8-1

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 1h

Zack Greinke pitched six shutout innings and Houston beat the reigning AL West champion Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Thursday night.

Mets Merized
OTD 1972: Mets Manager Gil Hodges Passes Away In Florida

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 5m

On April 2, 1972 Mets skipper Gil Hodges passed away from a heart attack during spring training after playing a round of golf. He was two days shy of his 48th birthday.Rob Silverman of MMO acc

Elite Sports NY
MLB moves 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta

by: Tatiana Snedeker Elite Sports NY 12m

MLB moves 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Sporting News
Why was Mets vs. Nationals postponed? What we know about COVID-19 outbreak to start MLB season

by: Joe Rivera Sporting News 20m

The Nationals were dealt some bad news prior to the start of the 2021 season. Here's when we can expect to see them start their season.

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick #61 - SS - Cody Schrier

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 40m

  Cody Schrier Mack's spin -  If you read scouting reports on Schrier. you will see the term "above average" used a lot. Above average defen...

Film Room
Rojas, Davis on postponed series | 04/02/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 48m

Mets manager Luis Rojas and J.D. Davis talk about the club's series with the Nationals being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Newsday
MLB moves All-Star Game from Georgia after new voting restriction law enacted | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta's Truist Park, a response Friday to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights. MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta on M

MLB: Mets.com
Mets-Nats postponed; new OD Mon. at Phils

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

WASHINGTON -- J.D. Davis awoke on Thursday understandably eager for Opening Day. The Mets' third baseman grabbed some breakfast and poured a cup of coffee, then sat down to dig into scouting reports on Max Scherzer and various Nationals relievers....

Yardbarker
MLB announces four new positive COVID-19 test results

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 1h

Three new players and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

