Greinke, Astros shut down rival A’s to win opener 8-1
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1h
Zack Greinke pitched six shutout innings and Houston beat the reigning AL West champion Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Thursday night.
OTD 1972: Mets Manager Gil Hodges Passes Away In Florida
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 5m
On April 2, 1972 Mets skipper Gil Hodges passed away from a heart attack during spring training after playing a round of golf. He was two days shy of his 48th birthday.Rob Silverman of MMO acc
MLB moves 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Elite Sports NY 12m
MLB moves 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Why was Mets vs. Nationals postponed? What we know about COVID-19 outbreak to start MLB season
by: Joe Rivera — Sporting News 20m
The Nationals were dealt some bad news prior to the start of the 2021 season. Here's when we can expect to see them start their season.
Mack's Mock Pick #61 - SS - Cody Schrier
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 40m
Cody Schrier Mack's spin - If you read scouting reports on Schrier. you will see the term "above average" used a lot. Above average defen...
Rojas, Davis on postponed series | 04/02/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 48m
Mets manager Luis Rojas and J.D. Davis talk about the club's series with the Nationals being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
MLB moves All-Star Game from Georgia after new voting restriction law enacted | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta's Truist Park, a response Friday to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights. MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta on M
Mets-Nats postponed; new OD Mon. at Phils
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
WASHINGTON -- J.D. Davis awoke on Thursday understandably eager for Opening Day. The Mets' third baseman grabbed some breakfast and poured a cup of coffee, then sat down to dig into scouting reports on Max Scherzer and various Nationals relievers....
MLB announces four new positive COVID-19 test results
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
Three new players and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.
New Post: OTD 1972: Mets Manager Gil Hodges Passes Away In Florida https://t.co/RhY6LJbkON #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
RT @MarcCarig: We don't say this kind of thing enough. If you're tweeting about "the MLB" today, you don't know **** about baseball, and you've never cared to know. So, save it.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @ringer: MLB Opening Day reactions, the Francisco Lindor mega-extension, and the stories @MichaelBaumann, @BenLindbergh, and @zachkram are most looking forward to this year. #RingerMLB https://t.co/C5v2vLcMGEBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NickFrancona: Here’s a better idea: take away MLB’s antitrust exemption because the league has operated like a brazen organized crime syndicate. Or are you fine with the crime and exploitation but draw the line at opposing your election shenanigans? https://t.co/we25icnKFqBlogger / Podcaster
Look on the bright side! MONDAY. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
At least we get to have Opening Day with Gary, Keith and Ron @SNYtvBlogger / Podcaster
