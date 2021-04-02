Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB Has Problems With Georgia Law But Not Native American Discrimination

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 38m

In response to the new election law passed by the State of Georgia, Major League Baseball decided to take a stand. In a released statement and in a bold move, they voiced their opposition to the la…

New York Post
60355151_thumbnail

NY pol Gianaris urges MLB to hold All-Star game at Mets’ Citi Field

by: Carl Campanile New York Post 3m

Looking to seize on an opportunity that is likely well out of his hands Queens state Sen. Michael Gianaris is urging Major League Baseball to hold the 2021 All-Star game at Citi Field — home of

Daily News

Carlos Carrasco has more time before Mets actually play - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 17m

A key piece of the Mets rotation is on the fast track in his continued rehab.

NBC Sports
60300514_thumbnail

Mets-Nationals series off after positive COVID-19 tests

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 24m

The entire season-opening three-game series between the Nationals and Mets was called off after three players for the 2019 World Series champions tested positive for COVID-19.

Newsday
60353627_thumbnail

Luis Rojas on Carlos Carrasco's hamstring: 'He's advanced really, really well' | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

WASHINGTON — Carlos Carrasco’s recovery from a strained right hamstring is going smoothly, Mets manager Luis Rojas said Friday. The latest step forward: facing batters during a 15-pitch simulated inni

Call To The Pen

New York Mets, Washington Nationals series postponed by COVID

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h

COVID had already played havoc with the New York Mets series against the Washington Nationals. Major League Baseball had announced on Thursday that the ser...

Mets Merized
60353341_thumbnail

OTD 1972: Mets Manager Gil Hodges Passes Away In Florida

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 2h

On April 2, 1972 Mets skipper Gil Hodges passed away from a heart attack during spring training after playing a round of golf. He was two days shy of his 48th birthday.Rob Silverman of MMO acc

Elite Sports NY
60353143_thumbnail

MLB moves 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta

by: Tatiana Snedeker Elite Sports NY 2h

MLB moves 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

