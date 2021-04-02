New York Mets
Mets-Nationals series off after positive COVID-19 tests
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 24m
The entire season-opening three-game series between the Nationals and Mets was called off after three players for the 2019 World Series champions tested positive for COVID-19.
NY pol Gianaris urges MLB to hold All-Star game at Mets’ Citi Field
by: Carl Campanile — New York Post 2m
Looking to seize on an opportunity that is likely well out of his hands Queens state Sen. Michael Gianaris is urging Major League Baseball to hold the 2021 All-Star game at Citi Field — home of
Carlos Carrasco has more time before Mets actually play - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 17m
A key piece of the Mets rotation is on the fast track in his continued rehab.
MLB Has Problems With Georgia Law But Not Native American Discrimination
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 38m
In response to the new election law passed by the State of Georgia, Major League Baseball decided to take a stand. In a released statement and in a bold move, they voiced their opposition to the la…
Luis Rojas on Carlos Carrasco's hamstring: 'He's advanced really, really well' | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
WASHINGTON — Carlos Carrasco’s recovery from a strained right hamstring is going smoothly, Mets manager Luis Rojas said Friday. The latest step forward: facing batters during a 15-pitch simulated inni
New York Mets, Washington Nationals series postponed by COVID
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 1h
COVID had already played havoc with the New York Mets series against the Washington Nationals. Major League Baseball had announced on Thursday that the ser...
OTD 1972: Mets Manager Gil Hodges Passes Away In Florida
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 2h
On April 2, 1972 Mets skipper Gil Hodges passed away from a heart attack during spring training after playing a round of golf. He was two days shy of his 48th birthday.Rob Silverman of MMO acc
MLB moves 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Elite Sports NY 2h
MLB moves 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
