LEADING OFF: All-Star Game needs new home, Harvey's new try | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 15m
A look at what's happening around the majors on Saturday:___ALL-STAR SPOT?Major League Baseball needs to find a new home for this summer's All-Star Game after announcing it would be pulled from Atlant
It Ain’t Open ’Til It’s Open
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h
Or have you seen the Mets open the past two baseball seasons as originally scheduled? You hope everybody concerned is healthy. A year ago was worse. Two different pitchers is all.
NY pol Gianaris urges MLB to hold All-Star game at Mets’ Citi Field
by: Carl Campanile — New York Post 2h
Looking to seize on an opportunity that is likely well out of his hands Queens state Sen. Michael Gianaris is urging Major League Baseball to hold the 2021 All-Star game at Citi Field — home of
Carlos Carrasco has more time before Mets actually play - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
A key piece of the Mets rotation is on the fast track in his continued rehab.
Mets-Nationals series off after positive COVID-19 tests
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
The entire season-opening three-game series between the Nationals and Mets was called off after three players for the 2019 World Series champions tested positive for COVID-19.
MLB Has Problems With Georgia Law But Not Native American Discrimination
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
In response to the new election law passed by the State of Georgia, Major League Baseball decided to take a stand. In a released statement and in a bold move, they voiced their opposition to the la…
New York Mets, Washington Nationals series postponed by COVID
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
COVID had already played havoc with the New York Mets series against the Washington Nationals. Major League Baseball had announced on Thursday that the ser...
OTD 1972: Mets Manager Gil Hodges Passes Away In Florida
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 3h
On April 2, 1972 Mets skipper Gil Hodges passed away from a heart attack during spring training after playing a round of golf. He was two days shy of his 48th birthday.Rob Silverman of MMO acc
RT @timbhealey: “Guys aren’t really getting the itch to go out and … have that kind of normal lifestyle.” The latest on the Mets’ postponements and vaccination questions: https://t.co/6zMxfFNYknBeat Writer / Columnist
On BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac, @martinonyc and former Mets GM Omar Minaya react to MLB pulling the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta and discuss the significance of the decision https://t.co/vKtodNvuNaTV / Radio Network
On #WorldAutismDay we’re happy to announce that our puzzle piece playhouse will be back for 2021, stay tuned for details! 🧩Minors
Another thing to do without Mets baseball until Monday: watch Pete Alonso talking about Francisco Lindor on loop."No question about it," Pete Alonso says when asked if Francisco Lindor is a $400 million player. "Not only does he have the quantifiable numbers of a superstar, he has the X-factor." https://t.co/BdW1uEHVcnBlogger / Podcaster
"Which one is Doncic?" asked the baseball guy.TV / Radio Network
*You're@Metstradamus Does it matter that they have more restrictive voter laws same ny and ca. If not your an awful hippocriteBlogger / Podcaster
