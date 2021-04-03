New York Mets
LOL Orioles have no idea what they are in for with Matt Harvey
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Oh the poor Orioles are so excited… *starts bumping Hans Zimmer* pic.twitter.com/ijD3CU3pP5 — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) April 3, 2021
Success of Mets Bullpen Largely Depends on Trevor May’s 2021 Performance
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 20m
Over the last few seasons, the New York Mets have struggled in late-game situations due to their underperforming bullpen and that's something they can't allow to continue this season, which is exa
Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 43m
News of Major League Baseball's decision to pull this summer's All-Star Game from Georgia over its sweeping new voting law reverberated among fans Saturday, while Gov. Brian Kemp vowed to defend the m
Baseball Joins Other Sports in Flexing Its Activist Muscles
by: James Wagner — NY Times 2h
Pulled by public opinion and sometimes their own players, leagues and teams are wading in to issues around race and social activism as never before.
Golden age for shortstops could have hefty MLB free-agency effect: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
This is a golden age for major league shortstops. Let us count the ways: Francisco Lindor and Fernando Tatis Jr. just signed contracts worth $681 million combined — $341 million for Lindor and
Terry Collins: Matt Harvey 'could resurrect his career' with Orioles | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Ahead of Matt Harvey's Orioles debut, former Mets manager Terry Collins discusses what he's seen from Harvey from when he was a Met to now and believes he ca...
Mets’ Francisco Lindor has ‘341 million reasons’ to give his all
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
On Wednesday, the New York Mets and Francisco Lindor agreed to a 10-year, $341 million extension that will be added to his current one-year commitment. He will be in Queens until his age-38 season. That way, the Mets have the star player that new...
Mets extension with Francisco Lindor makes the Astros look cheap
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
The Francisco Lindor extension brought joy to New York Mets fans who were beginning to believe the new star shortstop would be out of the Big Apple after j...
Tweets
-
Pete Alonso shares an epic #SpringTraining prank with @MLBNetwork. Lesson learned: don't park in deGrom’s parking spot! 😂Official Team Account
-
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Matt Harvey, 94mph Fastball...and gets the fist pump from Severino.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson were supposed to speak to reporters Friday, but the Mets keep pushing it back — and it is not clear why. Similarly, the Mets have not made Michael Conforto available. https://t.co/tCOxnJBLvnBlogger / Podcaster
-
Matt Harvey's line in his first start of 2021: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 4 SO (86 pitches/52 strikes) Touched 95 with his FB several times and averaged 93. #Mets #FormerMetWatchBlogger / Podcaster
-
METS OPENING DAY @OrangeBlueThing WITH SPECIAL GUEST @mikepiazza31! Monday at Noon ET on here, FB and YouTube. Watch live to ask Mike a question of your own. We'll pull some in through the comments. #LGM2021 #MikePiazza #OpeningDaySuper Fan
