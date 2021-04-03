New York Mets
Players who aren't seeking the COVID-19 vaccine . . . what are they thinking about? | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 19m
WASHINGTON — Remember how mind-numbingly difficult it was to get that first vaccine appointment? For Grandpa, Mom, the uncle with the heart condition. For yourself, after waiting forever to get the gr
Seth Lugo Playing Catch From Up to 75 Feet
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 15m
Luis Rojas provided updates on Seth Lugo's status on Saturday. Lugo of course has been out since February to remove a bone spur in his elbow, and officially began the season on the injured list.
Seth Lugo begins throwing, on track for potential May return
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 39m
Mets righty reliever Seth Lugo begins throwing after surgery to remove loose bodies in his pitching elbow, on track for potential May return.
Francisco Lindor is going to be an exciting player to build around says Omar Minaya | BNNY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 41m
Francisco Lindor is locked into being a Met long-term and former Mets GM Omar Minaya explains why Lindor is the perfect fit for both the organization and the...
Mack's Mock Pick #62 - SS - Ryan Spikes
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 54m
Ryan Spikes Mack's spin - Spikes may be small in height but he is large in talent. Excellent hitting skills. May never have the power re...
LOL Orioles have no idea what they are in for with Matt Harvey
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Oh the poor Orioles are so excited… *starts bumping Hans Zimmer* pic.twitter.com/ijD3CU3pP5 — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) April 3, 2021
Baseball Joins Other Sports in Flexing Its Activist Muscles
by: James Wagner — NY Times 4h
Pulled by public opinion and sometimes their own players, leagues and teams are wading in to issues around race and social activism as never before.
Golden age for shortstops could have hefty MLB free-agency effect: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 4h
This is a golden age for major league shortstops. Let us count the ways: Francisco Lindor and Fernando Tatis Jr. just signed contracts worth $681 million combined — $341 million for Lindor and
