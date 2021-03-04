Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Luis Rojas on Mets' Opening Day | 04/03/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 26m

Mets manager Luis Rojas talks about the Mets preparing for their rescheduled Opening Day game against the Phillies

The New York Times
Gary Sanchez Homers Again as Yankees Top Blue Jays

by: The Associated Press NY Times 11m

Sanchez’s hot start, and Corey Kluber’s solid first start in pinstripes helped the Yankees get their first win of the season.

Mike's Mets
Microbes, Gizmos, and Being a Bit Greedy

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 35m

As I expected, the rest of the weekend series against the Nationals was postponed , and now we have to wait until Monday for the Mets' Openi...

New York Post
Mets’ wait to play is so very ‘weird’

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 43m

WASHINGTON — If the term “chillax” didn’t already exist, a clever writer (not me, in other words) would’ve coined it Saturday afternoon at Nationals Park while watching the Mets. For while

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Ohtani back on the mound, Sanchez slugging | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 43m

A look at what's happening around the majors Sunday:___OHTANI ON THE MOUNDShohei Ohtani's quest to regain his reputation as a stellar two-way player gets a big test when he takes the mound for the Los

Daily News
Mets' Seth Lugo ahead of schedule in rehab from surgery - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 44m

While the Mets wait to play, Lugo is making moves.

Lohud
Mets waiting patiently for their Opening Day thanks to COVID

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

Manager Luis Rojas and the Mets can do nothing but watch while the rest of baseball (except for the Nationals, of course) start their seasons.

Mets Merized
Seth Lugo Playing Catch From Up to 75 Feet

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 2h

Luis Rojas provided updates on Seth Lugo's status on Saturday. Lugo of course has been out since February to remove a bone spur in his elbow, and officially began the season on the injured list.

  • profile photo
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 26s
    “Our health and performance department, our coaches all contributed and helped him parlay two good half-seasons over the last five years into $118 million,” said Brodie Van Wagenen.
    D.J. Short
    I know all #MetsTwitter (me included) talks about is Jarred Kelenic getting away, but letting Zack Wheeler walk was a massive blunder.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 3m
    Zack Wheeler had more hits (2) than the entire Braves lineup today (1). #FormerMetWatch
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    MLB @MLB 4m
    Catcast ™ (MLB x @GoogleCloud)
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 8m
    RT @JustinCToscano: Jacob deGrom is good to go for Monday. The Mets, Luis Rojas said, have not decided whether they’ll go back to deGrom on Saturday, too. Joey Lucchesi will pitch out of the bullpen for the first couple days of the season.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 14m
    RT @Acosta: Some highlights from Fauci to come. But pressed him on Covid fatigue. He told CNN: “Just hang in there a bit longer, and the vaccine, and the vaccinations of people in this country are going to override the surge of the virus. The vaccine is going to win out.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 18m
    Most hits by a pitcher since 2018: Germán Márquez: 29 Zack Greinke: 29 Max Scherzer: 27 Zack Wheeler: 25 #FormerMetWatch
    Blogger / Podcaster
