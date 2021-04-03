New York Mets
Gary Sanchez Homers Again as Yankees Top Blue Jays
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 11m
Sanchez’s hot start, and Corey Kluber’s solid first start in pinstripes helped the Yankees get their first win of the season.
Luis Rojas on Mets' Opening Day | 04/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 26m
Mets manager Luis Rojas talks about the Mets preparing for their rescheduled Opening Day game against the Phillies
Microbes, Gizmos, and Being a Bit Greedy
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 35m
As I expected, the rest of the weekend series against the Nationals was postponed , and now we have to wait until Monday for the Mets' Openi...
Mets’ wait to play is so very ‘weird’
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 43m
WASHINGTON — If the term “chillax” didn’t already exist, a clever writer (not me, in other words) would’ve coined it Saturday afternoon at Nationals Park while watching the Mets. For while
LEADING OFF: Ohtani back on the mound, Sanchez slugging | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 43m
A look at what's happening around the majors Sunday:___OHTANI ON THE MOUNDShohei Ohtani's quest to regain his reputation as a stellar two-way player gets a big test when he takes the mound for the Los
Mets' Seth Lugo ahead of schedule in rehab from surgery - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 44m
While the Mets wait to play, Lugo is making moves.
Mets waiting patiently for their Opening Day thanks to COVID
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
Manager Luis Rojas and the Mets can do nothing but watch while the rest of baseball (except for the Nationals, of course) start their seasons.
Seth Lugo Playing Catch From Up to 75 Feet
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 2h
Luis Rojas provided updates on Seth Lugo's status on Saturday. Lugo of course has been out since February to remove a bone spur in his elbow, and officially began the season on the injured list.
Tweets
-
“Our health and performance department, our coaches all contributed and helped him parlay two good half-seasons over the last five years into $118 million,” said Brodie Van Wagenen.I know all #MetsTwitter (me included) talks about is Jarred Kelenic getting away, but letting Zack Wheeler walk was a massive blunder.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Zack Wheeler had more hits (2) than the entire Braves lineup today (1). #FormerMetWatchBlogger / Podcaster
-
Catcast ™ (MLB x @GoogleCloud)Official Team Account
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Jacob deGrom is good to go for Monday. The Mets, Luis Rojas said, have not decided whether they’ll go back to deGrom on Saturday, too. Joey Lucchesi will pitch out of the bullpen for the first couple days of the season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Acosta: Some highlights from Fauci to come. But pressed him on Covid fatigue. He told CNN: "Just hang in there a bit longer, and the vaccine, and the vaccinations of people in this country are going to override the surge of the virus. The vaccine is going to win out."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Most hits by a pitcher since 2018: Germán Márquez: 29 Zack Greinke: 29 Max Scherzer: 27 Zack Wheeler: 25 #FormerMetWatchBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets