Marlins rally for 1st win of season, beat Rays 12-7 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- The Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time in three years with a 12-7 victory on Saturday night.After seven straight losses to the American League champions, the Marlins bro
Matt Harvey #2 Starter? How’d he do? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 25m
He ain't as good as I once was, he's got a few years on him now. But there was a time, back in his prime, When he could really lay it down. If you need some love tonight, then Matt might have just enough. He ain't as good as he once was, but he's...
Mets Had Preliminary Extension Talks With Jacob DeGrom
by: Michael Nebbia — Mets Merized Online 26m
While the Mets still haven't played their first game of 2021 yet, they're continuing to make news on the business end of baseball. All the talk is still about trying to extend stars Michael Confor
Zack Wheeler twirls one-hit gem, gets two hits in Phillies’ win
by: Associated Press — New York Post 2h
PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler collected more hits than he allowed Saturday. That’s a good recipe for the Philadelphia Phillies. Wheeler, a former Met, struck out 10 while pitching seven
Good Day For Former Mets Pitchers
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
Thanks to the Washington Nationals, we can’t watch New York Mets baseball just yet. What we could do was see former Mets pitchers in action. Matt Harvey took the ball for the Baltimore Oriole…
Gary Sanchez Homers Again as Yankees Top Blue Jays
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 5h
Sanchez’s hot start, and Corey Kluber’s solid first start in pinstripes helped the Yankees get their first win of the season.
Luis Rojas on Mets' Opening Day | 04/03/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
Mets manager Luis Rojas talks about the Mets preparing for their rescheduled Opening Day game against the Phillies
Microbes, Gizmos, and Being a Bit Greedy
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 5h
As I expected, the rest of the weekend series against the Nationals was postponed , and now we have to wait until Monday for the Mets' Openi...
Mets' Seth Lugo ahead of schedule in rehab from surgery - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 5h
While the Mets wait to play, Lugo is making moves.
The best or nothing. Yermín Mercedes is the first player since 1900 to begin a season with 8 consecutive hits. 👀 (h/t @EliasSports)Official Team Account
Mixed bag of an outing for Logan Webb vs. Seattle, but...35 called strikes/whiffs in 97 pitches. 36 percent. Pretty interesting. Context, Jacob deGrom led qualified MLB starters with a 34.6 percent CSW in 2020.Beat Writer / Columnist
I hardly watch basketball at all anymore, but that game was stupendous. Feel bad for my former broadcast partner @joshlewinstuff but he had a game for the ages and I’m sure he did justice to the final call.TV / Radio Personality
RT @DannyVietti: How'd Puig get out there???Blogger / Podcaster
What a gameBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: The Mets have had preliminary extension talks with Jacob deGrom (via @martinoNYC) https://t.co/jchWPaoCLoTV / Radio Personality
