Mets don’t need to name a new captain anytime soon
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 55m
New York Mets fans get “captain on the brain” a little more than fans of other franchises. Can we blame them? The team has had four different men named...
Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/4/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Eric Valent and Ronny Mauricio . Seth Lugo has resumed throwing ans the Mets cont...
Mets’ Seth Lugo has begun throwing
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Another talented right arm is on the Mets rehab path. Seth Lugo, who underwent surgery at the start of spring training to remove a bone spur in his right elbow, has begun throwing — playing catch
LEADING OFF: Ohtani back on the mound, Sanchez slugging | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3h
A look at what's happening around the majors today:___OHTANI ON THE MOUNDShohei Ohtani's quest to regain his reputation as a stellar two-way player gets a big test when he takes the mound for the Los
Berríos, Burnes duel no-hit bids; Buxton HR lifts Twins over Brewers
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 6h
Jose Berrios didn't argue when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli yanked him from a no-hitter, and for good reason.
Jed Lowrie And Zack Wheeler Have Outhit Mets Roster And Other Alarming 2021 Stats
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 7h
After being unable to make more than eight hitless pinch hitting attempts over two years, Jed Lowrie has out-hit the entire Mets team in 2021. For that matter, so has Zack Wheeler. So much for the …
Legendary Mets Player & Manager: Gil Hodges -The Mets Years
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 8h
Gilbert Raymond Hodges was born April 4th 1924 in Princeton, Indiana. Hodges played 18 seasons in the major leagues with the Brooklyn ...
Matt Harvey #2 Starter? How’d he do? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8h
He ain't as good as I once was, he's got a few years on him now. But there was a time, back in his prime, When he could really lay it down. If you need some love tonight, then Matt might have just enough. He ain't as good as he once was, but he's...
