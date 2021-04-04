New York Mets
Lunch Time Links 4/4/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .
Mets Discussed Extension With Jacob deGrom In Spring Training
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 7m
The Mets engaged in preliminary extension talks with ace Jacob deGrom during Spring Training, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Discussions did …
At long last, Mets get their season underway Monday against Phillies | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — amNewYork 22m
Mets fans have been climbing the walls for days now, watching other teams enjoy the start of their 2021 season while the Amazin's were sidelined because of
Steve Cohen and Sandy Alderson Will Address Media on Monday
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets made a monumental signing on Wednesday when they gave shortstop Francisco Lindor a 10-year, $341 million contract extension on the eve of their first game of the season with the Washingto
If Michael Conforto Extension is Possible, Get it Done
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 2h
Mets' vision for the future of this organization is taking form. Conforto would be a vital support beam in that project.
Link: The Mets ate Losers – The Atlantic
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
As the Mets continue to not play baseball, there isn’t much happening. The Atlantic has an article called The Mets Are Losers which really doesn’t have anything new. You know the drill, we are Mets fans always bracing for the worst and stuff… In...
Mets Rumors: Jacob deGrom extension talks began under our noses
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
It’s not New York Mets rumors season but we did get one last one before the season begins. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets began their initial...
What Francisco Lindor means to the Mets
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
Two different perspectives of how the Mets’ new shortstop changes the equation.
