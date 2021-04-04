Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
Mets opening against Phillies after COVID-19 delay - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 1h

After watching everyone else for four days, the New York Mets finally take the field for real on Monday. New York visits the Philadelphia Phillies after having its three-game set against Washington postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Nationals.

Daily News
Michael Conforto not talking contract as season starts - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 17m

Michael Conforto isn’t speaking about his extension anymore.

New York Post
Mets’ Michael Conforto had COVID-19 right before spring training

by: Mike Puma New York Post 30m

Michael Conforto’s offseason workouts were derailed by a positive test for COVID-19. The Mets outfielder revealed Sunday that he had the virus about two weeks before reporting to spring training

Newsday
With Francisco Lindor contract done, Steve Cohen will have more big-deal decisions to make in near future | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 34m

Opening Day deadlines have been a moving target for the Mets this year. Pressured by the first one, they managed to complete Francisco Lindor’s 10-year, $341 million deal with roughly 20 hours to spar

Faith and Fear in Flushing

A Daughter, Her Dad and Their Mets

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h

The Mets are about to begin their season and we Mets fans are about to begin it with them. What will 2021 bring? In terms of wins and losses, well see. It was exhilarating.

The New York Times
Blue Jays Capture Series Thanks to Homers by Guerrero, Grichuk

by: The Associated Press NY Times 1h

Domingo German of the Yankees went three inning in his first appearance since returning from a suspension.

Mike's Mets
The Wait is Almost Over

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2h

I'm trying hard to keep my focus on positive things while waiting for the Mets 2021 season to finally get underway. However, if I'm honest, ...

Mets Junkies
Conforto on Contract Extension

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

Michael Conforto was asked about his status in regards to a contract extension and the Outfielder responded as such. "At this point, I'm not interested in really talking about it. Right now, I'm focusing on baseball. I'm focusing on getting ready...

