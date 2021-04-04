New York Mets
With Francisco Lindor contract done, Steve Cohen will have more big-deal decisions to make in near future | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 34m
Opening Day deadlines have been a moving target for the Mets this year. Pressured by the first one, they managed to complete Francisco Lindor’s 10-year, $341 million deal with roughly 20 hours to spar
Michael Conforto not talking contract as season starts - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 17m
Michael Conforto isn’t speaking about his extension anymore.
Mets’ Michael Conforto had COVID-19 right before spring training
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 30m
Michael Conforto’s offseason workouts were derailed by a positive test for COVID-19. The Mets outfielder revealed Sunday that he had the virus about two weeks before reporting to spring training
Mets opening against Phillies after COVID-19 delay - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 1h
After watching everyone else for four days, the New York Mets finally take the field for real on Monday. New York visits the Philadelphia Phillies after having its three-game set against Washington postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Nationals.
A Daughter, Her Dad and Their Mets
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h
The Mets are about to begin their season and we Mets fans are about to begin it with them. What will 2021 bring? In terms of wins and losses, well see. It was exhilarating.
Blue Jays Capture Series Thanks to Homers by Guerrero, Grichuk
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 1h
Domingo German of the Yankees went three inning in his first appearance since returning from a suspension.
The Wait is Almost Over
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
I'm trying hard to keep my focus on positive things while waiting for the Mets 2021 season to finally get underway. However, if I'm honest, ...
Conforto on Contract Extension
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
Michael Conforto was asked about his status in regards to a contract extension and the Outfielder responded as such. "At this point, I'm not interested in really talking about it. Right now, I'm focusing on baseball. I'm focusing on getting ready...
