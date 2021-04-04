New York Mets
Shohei Ohtani Doing His Best Noah Syndergaard Impersonation
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
It was big news tonight that Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup. The reason was for the first time in his career Ohtani was in the lineup for a game he pitched. He didn’t disappoint. Ohtani not …
Remaining undefeated MLB teams: • Houston Astros • Baltimore Orioles • Philadelphia Phillies (*Mets and Nationals yet to play)Beat Writer / Columnist
Now this is a huge take that I can get behind. Ohtani is just so powerful, so fast, so cool, so international, and so Trout-adjacent.A full healthy season of Shohei Ohtani could be — without exaggeration — the best thing to happen this sport since the the 1998 home run race.Blogger / Podcaster
