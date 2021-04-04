Do Not Sell My Personal Information

When will the Nationals begin their 2021 season? MLB announces new opening date

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News 2h

The Nats' first four games were postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The team has now been cleared to take the field.

Mack's Mets
Mets Games Played On This Date: April 5

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3m

  The Mets have played 23 times on this Date, April 5th for a 14 and 9 record.  This includes the Bartolo return game as a Brave, 5 Opening ...

nj.com
MLB COVID outbreak: Mets, Nationals set to play ball following postponement of season-opening series - nj.com

by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 8m

Four players on the Nationals tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of Washington's season-opening series vs. the New York Mets.

Film Room
Conforto, Rojas on being ready | 04/05/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 9h

Michael Conforto and manager Luis Rojas discuss their excitement to begin the Mets' season against the Phillies

12up
Nationals will officially begin season on Tuesday vs Braves

by: N/A 12up 5h

After a long delay, it looks like we're finally going to be able to see the Washington Nationals take the field. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Nat

Mets Daddy
Shohei Ohtani Doing His Best Noah Syndergaard Impersonation

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 5h

It was big news tonight that Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup. The reason was for the first time in his career Ohtani was in the lineup for a game he pitched. He didn’t disappoint. Ohtani not …

centerfieldmaz
Hawk Taylor: Mid Sixties Mets Catcher (1964-1967)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 6h

Robert Dale Taylor was born on April 3, 1939 in Metropolis, Illinois. The six foot one, right hand hitting Taylor was signed out of high sc...

New York Post
Mets anxious for Opening Day 2.0

by: Mike Puma New York Post 6h

After hitting the “pause” button last week, it’s finally time for the Mets to press “play” — and the next word is “ball.” Their wild six days of nothingness in Washington concluded

