MLB COVID outbreak: Mets, Nationals set to play ball following postponement of season-opening series - nj.com
by: Mike Rosensteinmrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 8m
Four players on the Nationals tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the postponement of Washington's season-opening series vs. the New York Mets.
Mets Games Played On This Date: April 5
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
The Mets have played 23 times on this Date, April 5th for a 14 and 9 record. This includes the Bartolo return game as a Brave, 5 Opening ...
When will the Nationals begin their 2021 season? MLB announces new opening date
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 2h
The Nats' first four games were postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The team has now been cleared to take the field.
Conforto, Rojas on being ready | 04/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 9h
Michael Conforto and manager Luis Rojas discuss their excitement to begin the Mets' season against the Phillies
Nationals will officially begin season on Tuesday vs Braves
by: N/A — 12up 5h
After a long delay, it looks like we're finally going to be able to see the Washington Nationals take the field. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Nat
Shohei Ohtani Doing His Best Noah Syndergaard Impersonation
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5h
It was big news tonight that Shohei Ohtani was in the lineup. The reason was for the first time in his career Ohtani was in the lineup for a game he pitched. He didn’t disappoint. Ohtani not …
Hawk Taylor: Mid Sixties Mets Catcher (1964-1967)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 6h
Robert Dale Taylor was born on April 3, 1939 in Metropolis, Illinois. The six foot one, right hand hitting Taylor was signed out of high sc...
Mets anxious for Opening Day 2.0
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6h
After hitting the “pause” button last week, it’s finally time for the Mets to press “play” — and the next word is “ball.” Their wild six days of nothingness in Washington concluded
Remaining undefeated MLB teams: • Houston Astros • Baltimore Orioles • Philadelphia Phillies (*Mets and Nationals yet to play)Beat Writer / Columnist
Now this is a huge take that I can get behind. Ohtani is just so powerful, so fast, so cool, so international, and so Trout-adjacent.A full healthy season of Shohei Ohtani could be — without exaggeration — the best thing to happen this sport since the the 1998 home run race.Blogger / Podcaster
