DFS Plays of the Day – April 5 - Pitcher List

New York Mets

Pitcher List
DFS Plays of the Day – April 5

by: Dave Swan Pitcher List 2h

Dave Swan previews the DFS slate for the first Monday of 2021.

Prime Time Sports Talk
Dorcas Diamond Picks: Monday April 5 2021

by: Joel Dorcas Prime Time Sports Talk 4m

Opening weeked is in the books but we want to kick off the week right with some more Diamond Picks. @Joel_Dorcas6 is here to fill you in

Mets Merized
Series Preview: Mets Finally Open 2021 Season In Philadelphia

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 5m

After the postponement of three games against Washington because of COVID-19 concerns within the Nationals' organization, the Mets will begin their 2021 season Monday night, opening a three-game s

Mack's Mets
Remember1969: 2021 MLB Predictions

by: Remember1969 Mack's Mets 7m

        Remember1969's    Predictions:    Round 2 Disclaimer:  This is for those that are interested in the rest of Major League Baseball.  ...

Amazin' Avenue
Let’s guess the 2021 Mets’ record!

by: AA Editorial SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m

Our staff attempts to prognosticate the results of th upcoming season.

The Mets Police
Public heroes The Mets need to get vaccinated!!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 32m

Hey Mets, stop being stupid anti-vaxxers and realize we all need to get this done so we can all get back to normal life.  For example, people attending baseball games so there is more baseball related revenue so YOU can make some money. “It’s a...

Baseball America
2020-21 MLB International Reviews For All 30 Teams

by: Ben Badler Baseball America 34m

Our International Reviews include scouting reports on top names to know and sleepers for each MLB organization.

Empire Sports Media
Mets: Michael Conforto won’t discuss extension talks, wants to focus on baseball

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1h

Lost in all the hoopla that the Francisco Lindor 10-year, $341 million contract extensión generated last week is the fact that the New York Mets still have some homework to do if they want to build a sustainable winning franchise. Players such as...

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Jacob deGrom, NYM Had 'Preliminary' Contract Talks in Offseason

by: Rob Goldberg Bleacher Report 1h

The New York Mets reportedly held "preliminary" discussions with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom about a contract extension this spring, according to Andy Martino of Yahoo Sports...

