Press release: Mets extend Francisco Lindor
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
FLUSHING, N.Y., The New York Mets today announced that the team has agreed to terms with shortstop Francisco Lindor on a 10-year contract extension beginning in 2022. “Today is a great day for the Mets, Mets fans everywhere, Francisco, his teammates...
Mets vs. Phillies prediction: Jacob deGrom will start Cy Young bid off right
by: Stitches — New York Post 2m
Some things never change. Like Stitches’ proficiency at picking MLB winners. Some things did change. In case you missed it: Nolan Arenado is a Cardinal. Trevor Bauer is a Dodger. Joc Pederson is a
Francisco Lindor 'Beyond Excited' After Signing 10-Year Mets Contract Extension
by: Tyler Conway — Bleacher Report 10m
The New York Mets announced Francisco Lindor's new 10-year contract,...
Alderson Believes There’s Room to Negotiate Extension with Michael Conforto
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 16m
When Mets' outfielder Michael Conforto, who is slated to become a free agent after the 2021 season, has been asked in recent weeks about potential extension talks, he has mostly averted the conver
Mets owner Steve Cohen on signing Francisco Lindor: 'I told you I'm all in' | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 25m
PHILADELPHIA — With Francisco Lindor signed for more than a decade, Mets decision-makers are onto the next one. Team president Sandy Alderson said the Mets had "brief but cordial" contract extension t
Poor start won’t stop Braves from winning World Series
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 27m
PHILADELPHIA — April is the cruelest month for the tiny society of people who predict Major League Baseball season outcomes. Let’s say you put your name on the idea that the Atlanta Braves
Private Choices Have Public Consequences
by: David Roth — Defector 32m
In clubhouses as everywhere else, the majority that is capable of understanding responsibilities and acting accordingly must live with and clean up after those who can't, or proudly won't.
Mets officially announce Lindor extension: ‘We’re thrilled that Francisco will be a Met for years to come’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 44m
At one point, during early last week, it appeared that the New York Mets would enter the season with no contract extension in place for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor. The talented infielder had stated he didn’t want to negotiate during the...
Mets, Francisco Lindor Agree On Ten-Year Extension
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 45m
The Mets have made Francisco Lindor the highest-paid shortstop ever. Get all the details on his historic 10-year extension at MLB Trade Rumors.
A generation of Mets fans are looking for a World Series team of their own. Tonight, the 2021 Mets begin their quest to the top of the mountain. 🔹🔸TV / Radio Network
2 game suspension for Castellanos, who’s appealingBeat Writer / Columnist
update: as jovial as ever..Steve Cohen’s addressed the media more times in the last five months than the last guys did over the course of like five years good times.. https://t.co/JbKYQ6HdBIBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets vs. Phillies prediction: Jacob deGrom will start Cy Young bid off right https://t.co/U1fZ0xd5GaBlogger / Podcaster
Steve Cohen has spent more minutes in the last two months in front of a camera with reporters than the previous owner had done in the last 13 years. That transparency alone is quite refreshing. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Warning to the NL East: #Mets owner Steve Cohen after officially signing Lindor to his $341 million extension: "We’re going to be significant players for free agents down the road and we’re going to act like a major-market club.''Beat Writer / Columnist
