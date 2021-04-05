Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Bleacher Report
60410164_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor 'Beyond Excited' After Signing 10-Year Mets Contract Extension

by: Tyler Conway Bleacher Report 2m

The New York Mets announced Francisco Lindor's new 10-year contract,...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Merized
55086980_thumbnail

Alderson Believes There’s Room to Negotiate Extension with Michael Conforto

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 8m

When Mets' outfielder Michael Conforto, who is slated to become a free agent after the 2021 season, has been asked in recent weeks about potential extension talks, he has mostly averted the conver

Newsday
60409815_thumbnail

Mets owner Steve Cohen on signing Francisco Lindor: 'I told you I'm all in' | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 17m

PHILADELPHIA — With Francisco Lindor signed for more than a decade, Mets decision-makers are onto the next one. Team president Sandy Alderson said the Mets had "brief but cordial" contract extension t

New York Post
60409435_thumbnail

Poor start won’t stop Braves from winning World Series

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 19m

PHILADELPHIA — April is the cruelest month for the tiny society of people who predict Major League Baseball season outcomes. Let’s say you put your name on the idea that the Atlanta Braves

Defector
60409673_thumbnail

Private Choices Have Public Consequences

by: David Roth Defector 24m

In clubhouses as everywhere else, the majority that is capable of understanding responsibilities and acting accordingly must live with and clean up after those who can't, or proudly won't.

Empire Sports Media
49936690_thumbnail

Mets officially announce Lindor extension: ‘We’re thrilled that Francisco will be a Met for years to come’

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 37m

At one point, during early last week, it appeared that the New York Mets would enter the season with no contract extension in place for All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor. The talented infielder had stated he didn’t want to negotiate during the...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
MLB Trade Rumors
60409267_thumbnail

Mets, Francisco Lindor Agree On Ten-Year Extension

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 38m

The Mets have made Francisco Lindor the highest-paid shortstop ever. Get all the details on his historic 10-year extension at MLB Trade Rumors.

The Mets Police
59316244_thumbnail

METS EXTEND FRANCISCO LINDOR

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 45m

METS EXTEND FRANCISCO LINDOR   FLUSHING, N.Y., April 5, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the team has agreed to terms with shortstop Francisco Lindor on a 10-year contract extension beginning in 2022.   “Today is a great day for the Mets,

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets