Mets Owner Steve Cohen Talks Lindor Deal, Plans for the Future
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3m
4/5/21: Mets owner, Steve Cohen discusses extending Francisco Lindor and his plans for the future of this team. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full...
Herbie Harbinger’s Home Run Hindsight
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 3m
The second speaks for itself. The third? Its just better when a Met hits a home run in the first baseball game of the year. The Opening Day home run is the loudest of home runs.
Khalil Lee's Tools Excite Mets In First Look
by: Mike Puma — Baseball America 15m
The toolsy 22-year-old struggled at the plate in spring training, but the Mets were pleased with what they saw.
NY Mets, Philadelphia Phillies announce Monday lineups
by: Dave Rivera — North Jersey 19m
Mets finally begin their 2021 season in Philadelphia.
Mack's Mock Pick #63 - RHP - Jack Leftwich
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 27m
Jack Leftwich Mack's spin - I may be the only draft guy that still believes in this guy. He burst on the scene as a prep player but really...
Mock the Nationals Relentlessly
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 40m
The appropriate punishment for the Nationals COVID failure? Laugh at them.
Jacob deGrom to start for the New York Mets tonight!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 45m
I know you guys just want to talk about Donald Trump Supporter Mike Piazza, or if the Mets will invite Rudy Giuliani to the 9/11/21 game or Chris Christie’s opinion on boycotting major Mets sponsor Delta and the Mets players reluctance to get...
Cohen bonded with Lindor, which along with $341M led to deal
by: AP — USA Today 48m
New Mets owner Steven Cohen bonded with Francisco Lindor, which along with $341 million led to a team-record 10-year...
RT @213MFS: I'm torn between complaining about the Mets lineup and complaining about people complaining about the Mets line up. I'm going to complain. Why isn't Nimmo leading off? If Pillar is starting for defense (and not lefty reasons) then why is Guillorme sitting on the bench?Blogger / Podcaster
Mets rotation rest of the week: @ Phillies Stroman, Tuesday Peterson, Wednesday Citi Field vs. Marlins Walker, Thursday Friday off deGrom, Saturday Stroman, Sunday Seems like Joey Lucchesi will not start until April 14.Beat Writer / Columnist
Kevin Pillar will be the 9th different centerfielder to start an Opening Day for the #Mets since 2009.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @213MFS: Mets fans everytime the lineup dropsBlogger / Podcaster
💥Going to have some Amazin' MMO Giveaways tonight all through the Mets season opener in Philly!!! Please follow @Metsmerized and get ready to win!!! 👈 #LGM #LFGM 🍎Blogger / Podcaster
DeGrom will return to pitch Saturday on normal rest, says Rojas. Followed by Stroman on Sunday. Mets bypassing fifth spot in rotation for now.Beat Writer / Columnist
