Mets announce Opening Day lineup
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 39m
Facing the lefty, the Mets have made some adjustments to their lineup
Listen to Episode 40 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Opening Day Part 2, Lindor Extension feat. Ron Swoboda
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 6m
Let’s try this Opening Day thing again. The Mets will try to successfully open the season Monday night in Philadelphia after the first three games of the season were postponed due to the
Mets owner Steve Cohen: I can take the heat
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 9m
I'm hanging on to this one in case Steve ever quits twitter again, perhaps after a losing streak or something
Jacob DeGrom, Marcus Stroman to Pitch This Weekend Against Marlins
by: Andrew Steele-Davis — Mets Merized Online 9m
Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman will start against the Miami Marlins this weekend.It is finally Opening Day for the New York Mets who open the 2021 MLB season against the Philadelphia Phillies
Steven Cohen Discusses Mets and Francisco Lindor Extension
by: David Waldstein — NY Times 11m
Cohen believes shortstop Francisco Lindor is the cornerstone for a championship team and he was willing to break the bank to keep him in New York.
Mets' Steve Cohen says he'll spend like a major market owner - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 19m
Steve Cohen is beginning his ownership regime with sky-high expectations.
Mets' Steve Cohen era has high expectations: 'I can take the heat'
by: Bob Nightengale — USA Today 33m
Having committed $341 million to Francisco Lindor, new Mets owner Steve Cohen has fans dreaming of their first World Series title since 1986.
Gary, Keith, and Ron are ready for a big Mets run in 2021 | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 42m
Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling reveal their thoughts about the new season for the New York Mets, and how they believe the team is built to win ...
Mets game preview: Jacob deGrom takes the mound as the Mets open their season vs. the Phillies at 7:05pm ET on SNY https://t.co/zgOcnmZjm4TV / Radio Network
The bad news is it's taken the Mets four extra days to play a game. The good news is you get two different season previews from me! Part 1, from Thursday: https://t.co/eUFGE1aqjr Part 2, from this morning: https://t.co/L0x7ld9JKXBeat Writer / Columnist
