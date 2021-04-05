New York Mets
Mets to receive a COVID-19 vaccine education session | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2m
PHILADELPHIA — Class is in session for Mets players, whom the organization badly wants to accept the COVID-19 vaccine. The Mets added an extra meeting to their Tuesday agenda: a vaccine education sess
Jeff McNeil nabs Rhys Hoskins | 04/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3m
Jeff McNeil takes the relay throw from Kevin Pillar and fires to J.D. Davis who applies the tag on Rhys Hoskins at 3rd base in the 1st inning
Cubs' Baez: Lindor's contract 'helps a lot of shortstops' in free agency
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 29m
Francisco Lindor signing a 10-year contract extension worth a reported $341 million with the New York Mets was music to Javier Baez's ears."It helps a lot of players, helps a lot of shortstops for free agency this year," Baez said, according to...
Game Chatter: Jacob deGrom vs Matt Moore (4/5/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 42m
Post by @realmets360.
Gameday: Mets @ Phillies 7:05 PM 4/5/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Opening Night for the Mets as they take on the Phillies in Philadelphia. Game Time: 7:05 PM. Tonight's Lineup: Ke...
Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/5/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Chat about the Mets’ first game of the season here.
The Greatest Opening Day Team In Major League Baseball History Finally Takes The Field Tonight | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 1h
Happy Opening(ish) Day Mets fans! Unless the Phillies fake an outbreak to get out of facing Jacob deGrom, we will finally have Mets baseball back in our lives for better or worse or more than likely b...
Listen to Episode 40 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Opening Day Part 2, Lindor Extension feat. Ron Swoboda
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 2h
Let’s try this Opening Day thing again. The Mets will try to successfully open the season Monday night in Philadelphia after the first three games of the season were postponed due to the
