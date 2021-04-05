Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Final score: Phillies 5, Mets 3—The bullpen is off to a great start

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 23m

Jacob deGrom was great, but the Mets’ bullpen was not.

Film Room
Mets Post Game Reaction | 04/06/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 12m

Luis Rojas, Jacob deGrom and Mets players react to Opening Day.

Empire Sports Media
May, Loup and Mets Defense Implode During Five Run Eighth in 5-3 Loss

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 29s

It truly would not be a Jacob deGrom start without the New York Mets bullpen and defense sticking a huge middle finger to him once he leaves the game. deGrom cruised through six shutout innings but was pulled after just 77 pitches, even though...

The Mets Police
SHAME: @MLB Beat reporter Anthony DiComo spoiled the @Mets final for fans

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

I’m going to war over this this year. As more and more fans cut the cord, twitter is going to need to install a “delay all tweets” feature so that fans aren’t bombed by spoilers.  My prediction is that it will be Thursday Night Football moving to...

Mets Merized
Breaking: Coors Field Expected to Host 2021 All-Star Game

by: Michael Nebbia Mets Merized Online 2m

The All-Star Game is coming to Coors Field.MLB sent shockwaves through the sports world last Friday when they decided to move the 2021 All-Star Game from Truist Park in Atlanta in response to

New York Post
Mets implode in Opening Day 2.0 disaster

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5m

PHILADELPHIA — That old Achilles heel was there waiting for the Mets in the eighth inning Monday night. Change the names, but until a sustained stretch of success follows can anybody really trust

USA Today
Phillies rally for 5-3 win over Mets after deGrom pulled

by: AP USA Today 6m

A throwing error by Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme allowed the go-ahead runs to score, and the Philadelphia...

MLB: Mets.com
Bullpen struggles to close out Opening Day

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 9m

PHILADELPHIA -- All the pieces were in place as Luis Rojas had drawn them up. The Mets had the best pitcher on the planet on the mound, cruising, at an extremely low pitch count. They had two runs on the board and few worries in the world. Then...

For The Win
The Mets had the most unfortunate, but on brand, collapse possible against the Phillies

by: Mary Clarke USA Today: For The Win 9m

Never change, Mets.

