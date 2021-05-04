New York Mets
Mets Prediction Recap: Opening Day 4/5/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 12m
What a tough pill to swallow. Jacob deGrom was brilliant as usual, and the Mets really didn’t have the bats working today. The Mets made it fun at the end, but the big inning by the Phillies in the eighth off of May and Loup proves catastrophic....
Mets Post Game Reaction | 04/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 11m
Luis Rojas, Jacob deGrom and Mets players react to Opening Day.
SHAME: @MLB Beat reporter Anthony DiComo spoiled the @Mets final for fans
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 52s
I’m going to war over this this year. As more and more fans cut the cord, twitter is going to need to install a “delay all tweets” feature so that fans aren’t bombed by spoilers. My prediction is that it will be Thursday Night Football moving to...
Breaking: Coors Field Expected to Host 2021 All-Star Game
by: Michael Nebbia — Mets Merized Online 1m
The All-Star Game is coming to Coors Field.MLB sent shockwaves through the sports world last Friday when they decided to move the 2021 All-Star Game from Truist Park in Atlanta in response to
Mets implode in Opening Day 2.0 disaster
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
PHILADELPHIA — That old Achilles heel was there waiting for the Mets in the eighth inning Monday night. Change the names, but until a sustained stretch of success follows can anybody really trust
Phillies rally for 5-3 win over Mets after deGrom pulled
by: AP — USA Today 6m
A throwing error by Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme allowed the go-ahead runs to score, and the Philadelphia...
Bullpen struggles to close out Opening Day
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 9m
PHILADELPHIA -- All the pieces were in place as Luis Rojas had drawn them up. The Mets had the best pitcher on the planet on the mound, cruising, at an extremely low pitch count. They had two runs on the board and few worries in the world. Then...
The Mets had the most unfortunate, but on brand, collapse possible against the Phillies
by: Mary Clarke — USA Today: For The Win 9m
Never change, Mets.
Phillies rally for 5-3 win over Mets after deGrom pulled | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 11m
(AP) -- A throwing error by Mets third baseman Luis Guillorme allowed the go-ahead runs to score, and the Philadelphia Phillies used a five-run eighth inning to rally for a 5-3 win over New York on M
Bad loss tonight but I’m so so happy to have Mets baseball back for a real season and to share it with all you weirdos. Truly! LFGM.Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Sorry #Mets fans you’re gonna see a lot of this passion from me all season long. A lot to cheer about a lot to be angry about and a lot of overreacting but that’s me. Glad for the new followers tonight and all the interactions we all had. See you tomorrow!! #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
That's why I said "might" and added a gasp.@Metstradamus This didn’t age well.Blogger / Podcaster
